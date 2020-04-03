Quiz on partnerships

On April 4, 1975, Microsoft was founded as a partnership between Paul Allen and Bill Gates in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This week’s quiz is about partnerships.

Seal the deal

1. Which duo first met when, in 1995, one of them was showing the other around in the computer science department of Stanford University?

2. A small-time actor and a clapper boy-turned-dialogue writer first met on the sets of a film, Sarhadi Lutera, and hit it off. Their first credited joint production was a Rajesh Khanna film in 1971. Name the duo.

3. In the late ’20s, artist Diego Rivera married another artist 20 years younger to him. They divorced in 1939, but remarried in 1940 and their artistic collaboration was hugely significant. Who was Diego Rivera’s partner?

4. In 1961, a ballerina at the height of her career was contemplating retirement when the star of the Kirov Ballet defected to the West. Though he was 19 years younger, their partnership flourished and is considered the finest pairing in the history of ballet. Name the dancers.

5. In the 19th century, an English candle-maker and an Irish soap-maker married the two daughters of Alexander Norris, who suggested that the grooms work together. The consumer goods corporation they started is still one of the largest in the world. Name the organisation.

6. Which musical pair met in elementary school in Queens, New York, in 1953 and began writing and performing songs together — their first hit being a song in the style of the Everly Brothers, Hey Schoolgirl?

7. A Welsh motoring and aviation pioneer, he was the first Briton to die in an aeronautical accident, in 1910. However his partner retained his name in the company they had started together in 1904. Name the company, which remains one of the most famous brand names in automobile history.

8. The Real Madrid team of the ’50s was one of the greatest ever and famed for its iconic strikers. One of them was the Hungarian Ferenc Puskas. Who was his partner from South America, who was equally prolific?

9. Which legendary partnership started in the magazine Pilote in 1959 about a small village in Armorica, and ended with Belgium in the late ’70s?

10. In one day international cricket, which pair has scored the most runs in partnerships together --- 8,227 runs together between 1992 and 2007, with 26 century partnerships?

Answers

1. Sergey Brin and Larry Page, who went on to start Google

2. Salim-Javed; the film was Haathi Mere Saathi

3. Frida Kahlo

4. Dame Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev

5. Procter & Gamble, from William Procter and James Gamble

6. Simon & Garfunkel

7. Rolls Royce from Charles Rolls and Henry Royce

8. Alfredo Di Stefano, from Argentina. Together they scored over 300 goals for Real Madrid

9. René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, creators of Asterix comics. Asterix in Belgium was their last partnership together before Goscinny passed away

10. Saurav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster

