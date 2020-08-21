Quiz on sporting trophies

On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous sporting trophies.

1 The Claret Jug trophy was born in 1872, after a certain Tom Morris took the last Challenge Belt home by winning the tournament three times in a row. Name the international event which awards the Claret Jug.

2 The oldest trophy awarded in professional sport in North America, this was named after the governor-general of Canada, who donated it in the late 19th century. By what name is this trophy, awarded to the ice hockey champion of the continent, known today?

3 A rosewater dish was a ceremonial platter or basin used in England to collect the perfumed water that was poured over a diner’s hands at the end of a meal. Later, the dish became an item of display. For which sporting event is the Venus Rosewater trophy awarded?

4 Which international trophy was made with silver rupee coins contributed by the members of a sporting club in India?

5 While the America’s Cup is the most famous trophy in sailing, another famous trophy is awarded to the fastest circumnavigation of the globe by any type of yacht. Appropriately enough, which famous 19th-century adventure writer is it named after?

6 In the world championship of which sport do the men compete for the Swaythling Cup and the women for the Corbillon Cup?

7 The Raghuramaiah Trophy is a trophy awarded to the winners of an annual cricket match played between two teams. Name them.

8 Which international trophy was named after a Harvard University athlete who went on to become the US secretary of war in the ’20s and the governor-general of the Philippines between 1929 and 1932?

9 In which famous tournament in India are the winners also presented with the President’s Cup and the Shimla Trophy?

10 The Borg-Warner trophy is one of the biggest trophies in sport, standing 1,625-cm high and weighing 45kg. On the top of the trophy is a naked man waving a flag. Which sporting event is it the prize for?

1 The British Open Golf Championship.

2 The Stanley Cup, named after Lord Stanley of Preston.

3 The women’s singles trophy at Wimbledon. It is traditionally awarded by the duke or duchess of Kent.

4 The Calcutta Cup, played for the annual rugby fixture between England and Scotland.

5 Jules Verne, who wrote Around the World in Eighty Days.

6 Table tennis. Baroness Swaythling was the mother of the first ITTF president and Marcel Corbillon was the president of the French Table Tennis Federation.

7 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

8 The Davis Cup in tennis, named after Dwight Davis.

9The Durand Cup in football, which was originally also played in Shimla.

10 The Indianapolis 500, a motor race. The trophy is reckoned to be worth $1.3 million.

