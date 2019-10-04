Quiz on sportspersons who joined politics

It’s the birthday of Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and its former cricket captain. And our quiz is all about sportspersons who entered politics.

Change in fields

1 Which 6’ 4” colossus was his nation’s light heavyweight boxing champion through the 1950s and also a rugby forward, before going on to an infamous career in politics as the dictator of his African nation?

2 If Mohammad Azharuddin won a Lok Sabha election from Moradabad, which tenacious opening batsman who played 40 Tests for India was once elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh?

3 Which Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna-winning athlete, who bagged two Asian Game golds in 1998, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar on a CPI(M) ticket in 2004? She later joined the Trinamool Congress.

4 In 1973, this Kolkata girl broke the national record for the 100-m breaststroke. She then went on to win a national beauty pageant and also acted in films before joining the Congress party and unsuccessfully contesting the South Kolkata seat in 2004. Name her.

5 Which cricketer, one of only three to hold a specific distinction in the game, was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab on a Pakistan People’s Party ticket and also served as the president of the Pakistan Cricket Board in the ’70s?

6 Which Oxford Blue, who also represented the UK in athletics, was elected to the House of Commons at the tender age of 29 and later went on to become the mayor of London before being imprisoned for perjury in the early 2000s?

7 This amazing sportsman represented his state in cricket, his country in hockey and was appointed technical adviser for the Indian national hockey team right after a stint as the high-performance manager for the New Zealand cricket team. He also managed to find time to represent the Labour Party in Australia for 10 years. Name him.

8 Jaipal Singh Munda was a member of the Constituent Assembly and a respected political figure. In which year did he lead India to Olympic glory in field hockey?

9 He became the first player in ODI history to be dismissed hit wicket, that too in the final of the first World Cup. He also represented his nation in table tennis and squash before being appointed the minister of youth, sports and culture in Guyana. Name this West Indian batsman, remembered for an incredible century at Perth.

10 Which US Senator was a top basketball player at Princeton, won an Olympic Gold for the US and also won two NBA titles as a forward with the New York Knicks?

Answers

1 Idi Amin of Uganda

2 Chetan Chauhan. He is currently the minister for youth and sports in the UP state government

3 Jyotirmoyee Sikdar

4 Nafisa Ali, who, after a brief spell with the Samajwadi Party, has returned to the Congress

5 Abdul Hafeez Kardar, one of only three cricketers to play Test cricket for both India and Pakistan. The other two were Gul Mohammad and Amir Elahi

6 Jeffrey Archer, the bestselling novelist

7 Ric Charlesworth, Australian hockey legend

8 1928 Amsterdam, the first of India’s hockey golds

9 Roy Fredericks

10 Bill Bradley

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj