Quiz: Sportspersons who played more than one sport

All-rounders
1 Althea Gibson was one of the finest tennis players of her time and a Grand Slam Winner in 1956. Which other sport did she play professionally from 1964?
2 Donald Bradman will go down in history as one of the greatest batsmen ever. But he was more than handy at another sport, winning the South Australian Amateur championship in 1930. In his words, “It improves footwork, poise, balance and suppleness, and develops ball sense. It is great training for the eyesight.” Name the sport.
3 ‘Karch’ Kiraly is one of the greatest players of a particular sport. He won Olympic titles in two very different versions of the sport, winning in the first version in 1984 and 1988 and the alternative version in 1996. Name the sport and the versions in which he was a medallist.
4 Eddie Eagan was a more than competent boxer and a bobsleigh runner. For what reason is he immortalised in Olympic history?
5 Ronda Rousey, the legendary UFC champion, has now started a career as a WWE wrestler. But in which sport did she win a medal for the US in the 2008 Olympics?
6 Duke Kahanamoku won five Olympic swimming medals between 1912 and 1924 and was one of the legends of the sport. But he is rightfully regarded as the pioneer and father of which other sport?
7 Martin Donnelly played Rugby Union for England. But which country did he represent in Test cricket, becoming one of the very few to have been an international player for two countries in two different sports?
8 Pita Taufatofua is a taekwondo practitioner and skier who was the flag bearer of his archipelago country in both the 2016 Summer and 2018 Winter Olympics. Which country was he representing?
9 Marion Jones won three gold and two bronze medals in athletics in the 2000 Olympics before they were stripped for her steroid use. She was also a national college champion in which other team sport in 1994?
10 Which Indian Under-14 roller skating champion went on to become a superstar in another sport?
Answers
1 Golf, she held many course records in the Ladies Professional Golf Association tour
2 Squash
3 Volleyball and Beach Volleyball
4 He is the first and so far the only person to win gold medals in both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games
5 Judo, she won a bronze
6 Surfing; he popularised surfing with demonstrations around the world
7 New Zealand
8 Tonga, a Polynesian state comprising over 170 islands
9 Basketball, for the University of North Carolina
10 Yuvraj Singh. His father Yograj Singh, who also represented India in cricket, threw away his medal and advised him to forget roller skating and focus on cricket
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster; Twitter: @joybhattacharj
