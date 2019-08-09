The freedom quiz

It’s that time of the year, and we have an India quiz ahead of Independence Day.

Hour of freedom

1 Which variety of fruit was named after a famous victory that Sher Shah Suri won against the Mughal emperor Humayun in 1539?

2 The 1912 workShree Pundalik is generally regarded as the only other candidate in which first in Indian culture?

3 Which actor and director made a film based on the sloganJai Jawan Jai Kisan? Hint: PM Lal Bahadur Shastri asked him to direct the film.

4 In 2016, which was the first island within India’s mainland that became a district? Yes, you read that right.

5 This game was known in ancient India as Moksha Potam and demonstrated the virtues that made one reach salvation balanced against the evils that made a person reincarnated in a lower life form. The English game company Milton Bradley adapted it to teach morality lessons. By which name is this game known worldwide?

6 Which game cost the life of a Delhi sultan in 1210? Its rules were outlined by Akbar four centuries later.

7 Which Indian state would you associate with the Pattachitra, traditional paintings based on scenes from Hindu mythology, especially Vaishnava legends?

8 What first did Durba Banerjee accomplish in 1956?

9 Till date, five Indians have won the Oscar. Satyajit Ray won an honorary award in 1992 while AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty and Gulzar won it for their work on Slumdog Millionaire in 2009. Who is the fifth?

10 What did a certain freedom fighter from Bhatlapenumarru in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh show MK Gandhi at a Congress session in Kakinada, in March 1921, for the first time? What did it have that it no longer does?

Answers

1. The Chausa mango, named after the area where Sher Shah won his most famous victory

2. The first full-length Indian film released a year before Raja Harishchandra. Though Shree Pundalik was made earlier, it was shot by a Britisher and was just a photographic recording of a stage play

3. Manoj Kumar made Upkar (1967), firmly establishing him as ‘Bharat’ Kumar

4. Majuli, the island in the Brahmaputra River and the world’s largest riverine island

5. Snakes and ladders; snakes represent vices and the ladders represent virtues

6. Polo; Qutb-ud-din Aibak lost his life during a match in Lahore

7. Odisha

8. She was the first woman commercial pilot for Indian Airlines. More than 12 per cent of Indian pilots are women, double the global average

9. Bhanu Athaiya, best costume design for Gandhi, 1982

10. The Indian Tricolour. It originally featured a charkha or a spinning wheel, which was replaced by the Ashoka Chakra. The freedom fighter was Pingali Venkayya

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster; Twitter: @joybhattacharj