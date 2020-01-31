Throat wars

Solitary splendour in Maldives
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
Hardly have I landed in Chennai but I begin to sneeze. By afternoon, I’m coughing. By evening, when I call Bins on WhatsApp, I’m down to one breath per every three wheezing fits.
“Oh, oh,” says Bins, “Corona virus! I always tell you to avoid sitting next to international travellers!” Hacking and gasping, I manage to snarl out a response. “It is NOT some designer germ!” I tell him. “It’s just the usual old cough, gone rogue!” As if to prove the point, I begin another violent fit. “You sound terrible!” complains Bins. “Like you’re turning your lungs inside out and pouring them straight into my poor ear!”
For the next few days, that’s all I can do: Bark and retch as if expelling the entire lining of my throat out through my mouth. I catch colds very easily because I had a tonsillectomy when I was 14. Until I had the surgery, viruses would wander in through my mouth, get stuck in the back of my throat and cause my tonsils to swell up like a pair of red bullfrogs. The moment the tonsils were removed? Every passing virus in the galaxy used my throat as a safari park.
This time, the unwanted visitors don’t even bother to infect my throat. They go straight down into the depths of my lungs. And from inside there, using the finest and most spectral of feathers, they begin to stroke the insides of my airways. Teams of tiny, fiendish violinists are playing somewhere inside me, producing a disgusting rasping, growling sound that not only drives me mad but also makes it impossible to breathe. And when they’re not playing, they’re causing a tickle so extreme, that I’m ready to swallow a hairbrush just to scratch it!
The nights are the worst. There’s no question of lying down. If I’m horizontal, the oceans of goo inside my lungs begin to slosh about in a life-threatening way: If I don’t sit up in five minutes or less, I’ll drown. I say “lungs” but actually I have no idea where this river of clear fluid rises and falls. It’s as if my head and chest are experiencing a private interior monsoon. However much wetness I pump out via nose and mouth, the reservoirs replenish in seconds. I can’t sleep at all, except in snatches while sitting up, in a comfy chair, swaddled in a thin quilt and feeling miserable.
I alternate between playing the word game known as WordStorm with reading Haruki Murakami’s The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle. The novel is surreal and haunting, the word game is maddening. By morning I’m hallucinating in Japanese while continuing to cough like a maniac. Finally, on Day Five: Hallelujah! I can breathe. Yes, of course I have medicines to take. But they only work after the night-shift at the Abyss. When Bins calls to ask, “How’s the Corona?” I tell him he can safely cancel the appointment with the Undertaker. “I’m gonna survive,” I say, “this time.”
Manjula Padmanabhan, author and artist, writes of her life in the fictional town of Elsewhere, US, in this weekly column
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
The iconic pilot’s watch returns with the Aviator 8 Mosquito —- and it’s better than before
From flying cars to Alexa-integrated vehicles and lounge-like interiors, the automobile industry has a lot up ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...