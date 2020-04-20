Book of life and death: The diary of a caregiver

* It is heartbreaking when a parent cannot recognise his own child.

* So, all a person with dementia needs is love and care — a tall order.

* Newfangled gadgets and tracking devices didn’t help.

* Practical measures such as keeping the front gate locked, and stitching labels onto his shirts made a difference.

“What is it like to die of dementia,” I asked myself. It was the 11th day after my husband V Sreedharan Nair passed away, just short of his 90th birthday. Was he aware the moment had come? On that particular day last year, I was in the adjoining room as he tried to hoist himself off the bed. And then, stillness. He had weakened considerably, but the end was so peaceful that it caught us all unawares.

But living with dementia is a kind of death. As a friend observed, “The soul departed 15 years ago, now the physical body has followed.”

To live with this monstrous condition is not easy. To sit with a spouse, especially at mealtimes (in our home, it was always a convivial affair), and indulge in silent mastication is sad, to say the least. It is heartbreaking when a parent cannot recognise his own child. And, truly, nothing can be so depressing as not getting any reaction to events happy or sad.

Miracle cures and memory loss

There are many ‘miracle cures’ that are touted to help with memory loss. For example, some swear by a spoonful of coconut oil. But in my husband’s case, it was the solicitous care and conversation of a helper that wrought a remarkable improvement in his condition. In the last 18 months of his life, there was a live-in male helper at home. Prior to that, there was a daytime helper and one who came in thrice a week to bathe and give my husband a shave.

So, all a person with dementia needs is love and care — a tall order.

But of importance too is the right medical guidance. Sometimes, I feel that today’s doctors and hospitals seem to be remorseless money-making machines bent upon dispensing the pills churned out by pharmaceutical companies. For years, my husband was prescribed expensive memory-enhancement pills that did not significantly improve his quality of life. On the other hand, a simple, caring doctor who prescribes minimum drugs and, instead, takes the trouble to listen, to both the person with dementia and the caregiver, is a godsend. You are lucky if you find such a genius. I was.

Equally crucial is support — of family, relatives and friends. It can go a long way in helping a caregiver cope with the disease. The primary caregiver especially should also be engaged in outdoor activities such as gardening. Daily exercise is necessary and it is vital to stay socially and cognitively active (socialise or volunteer — never cut yourself off from others). Books too can be a great escape.

In my case, my husband ensured that I was always on my toes. He fell umpteen times — while trying to get off the cot, while in the bathroom etc, but by god’s grace, escaped unhurt. He would also raid the kitchen frequently, much to my annoyance, looking for things to eat (especially sweets, cream biscuits, sugar). In desperation, I used to hide the sugar container and camouflage the fruits I bought from the local shop. I became so adept at hiding my phone (if he saw it, he would pick it up and keep pressing all the buttons!) that I would forget where I had put it! Because of his wandering behaviour, my younger daughter ordered a tracking device, which spluttered into oblivion after a week of use.

Recently, in connection with the renewal of my passport, I got a call from the local police inspector enquiring of any ‘criminal activities’ in my life. Perhaps I should have mentioned that I was in Nadakkavu police station three times — to report that most agonising of situations — the disappearance of a person unaware of his identity and details. The first time he went missing, he calmly stepped off a train at 4 am. He was finally found late evening that day. On another occasion, I woke up to find he had left on an adventure well-equipped with torch and umbrella. Fortunately, he walked into a house in our neighbourhood and made loving enquiries about the beloved spouse. The pragmatic house owner called the police and he was restored to the bosom of his family.

On the third occasion, I had just finished steaming idlis and gone out of the kitchen to find that he had vanished. A vigilant niece (who had gone out looking for him) spotted him in the evening. He had crossed two manically busy roads and was standing at a crowded junction. On each occasion, his return to the family was nothing short of miraculous.

So how did I deal with such incidents and his ‘wandering’? Newfangled gadgets and tracking devices didn’t help. Practical measures such as keeping the front gate locked, monitoring who came in and out, and stitching labels (with his name, condition and contact details) onto his shirts made a difference.

So, supporting each other, my daughters and their noble spouses and I lived through 15 long years. But it also depends on the manner of passing, I feel. As my favourite William Shakespeare so wisely said, “More are men’s ends mark’d than their lives before”. So, if one departs without causing any suffering to his loved ones, a feeling of peace, fulfillment and quiet happiness engulfs the being. I believe one should have the strength to bear all that the almighty has written in our book of life.

Radha S Nair is a retired professor of English based in Kozhikode