Coping with Covid-19: Beat quarantine anxiety with simple lifestyle changes

It’s been a month since the lockdown, and you are tearing your hair out. Just how are you going to cope with the remaining days of this isolation? Ask someone who’s been there — and done that: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was released late last month after almost eight months in detention.

“Establish a routine & try to stick to it,” Abdullah tweeted after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. A set routine during his time in detention gave him a sense of purpose and stopped him from feeling “aimless or lost”, says Abdullah (who, incidentally, let his beard grow long and white during this period).

The importance of adhering to a daily routine is seconded by health experts. Dr Naveen Jayaram, consultant psychiatrist at Bengaluru’s Sakra World Hospital, underscores the need for a daily timetable to fight tension. “When the lockdown was declared, it was sudden and we were not prepared. That gave rise to anxiety.”

Additionally, staying indoors for long periods may lead to heightened worry, insecurity and restlessness, he points out. To top it, there is the fear of contracting the virus, which adds to the anxiety. “And then there is the whole uncertainty about the future,” he says. So it’s important to follow a structured routine, Dr Jayaram stresses.

“The human body works best in daily rhythms or circadian rhythms. Therefore, waking up, eating and sleeping on time is very important.” This, he says, helps reduce the fear and stress common during a lockdown and keeps the adrenaline in check.

He recommends a daily routine of 6-8 hours of sleep, timely meals and some form of physical exercise such as aerobics, yoga and bodyweight training. Supplement this with relaxation techniques such as pranayam, meditation or other breathing exercises. “Dedicate some time to a hobby or some creative pursuit such as writing, painting or even gardening. Now that there is more time in hand, some hours must be set aside for the family,” he emphasises.

Family activities may also include cooking or eating together, points out nutritionist and dietician Ashwini Jagnade. “As a principle, one should follow the practice of ‘mindful eating’,” Dr Jagnade says.

To do that, one needs to “plan” menus in advance based on the available ingredients, more so now that supplies are limited. “This means not resorting to ready-to-eat noodles at the last moment,” she says. She recommends a light and early dinner, preferably by 7.30pm. Isolation may lead to a desire for junk food, but steer clear of that, she warns. Substitute cravings for sweet and salty foods with healthy snacks.

“During this lockdown, we need to boost our immunity and our food intake must take care of that. A high-fibre, high-protein diet which includes antioxidants in the form of plenty of fruits and vegetables is the ideal meal plan to be followed. Carbohydrates must be eaten in moderate quantity,” she says.

Abdullah’s advice about the need for regular physical exercise is also widely seen as an important coping mechanism. Chandan Reddy, a professional fitness trainer in Bengaluru, points out that staying fit boosts a person’s overall immunity, especially needed in the time of Covid-19. He advises a minimum of 15-20 minutes of daily exercise. “Basic bodyweight exercises that can be done at home such as planks, squats, lunges, push-ups are sufficient,” he says. For those unable to step outdoors for walks, even jogging on the spot helps.

Apart from exercise, he advises at least 20 minutes of meditation first thing in the morning. That keeps you calm and productive through the day, he adds.

The experts warn against the excessive use of social media. The information overload on Covid-19, the forwards on WhatsApp, on miracle cures and so on can cause unnecessary panic. On the other hand, they recommend the use of technology that helps people keep in touch with friends and relatives.

Dr Jayaram cautions against “binge-watching” on streaming platforms. Do not watch for more than an hour or two, he says.

The experts stress that children, who are at home now that schools are closed, need to follow a daily routine, too.

Dr Jayaram says, “Children need constant encouragement and appreciation. When fixing hours for their studies, for watching TV, for playing, parents must also designate at least one hour every day for some creative activity with their kids or even storytelling.”

The impact of the lockdown on children will depend on their parents — how calm and resilient they are, he says.

“And that’s where the daily routine becomes significant, by instilling a sense of discipline and of calm,” he says.

What’s equally important is that parents also need to be flexible with their children, because the lockdown is equally a period of uncertainty for the young ones, he adds.

Since most people are working from home now, they should remember to relax the routine during the weekends.

“The entire day then can be left unstructured,” he says.

Kavita Chowdhury is a Kolkata-based journalist who writes on development, politics, culture and gender