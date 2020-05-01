Lockdown has ruined India’s flower industry

* There is no market for flowers as all religious places are closed, weddings are off and festivals have lost their zing

Harshavardhan looks in despair at the vast expanse of red in his rose farm in Ramanagara, a town about 50 km away from Bengaluru. “I have stopped counting my losses,” the 30-year-old farmer says. “We were eagerly waiting for this [wedding] season. Not in our wildest dreams had we imagined that we will watch our flowers rot during the season.”

The extension of the nationwide lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic has come as a rude shock to farmers engaged in floriculture as the business is highly susceptible to seasonality. While fruits and vegetables, marked as essential goods, are still being sold in the bazaars, there is no market for flowers as all religious places are closed, weddings are off and festivals have lost their zing. “This year there’s only gloom. We can’t wait for the lockdown to end,” Harshavardhan says. Last April, he sold roses worth ₹7 lakh; this April, sales were down to ₹5,000. He has no hope of recovering his input costs of ₹1.5 lakh a month on labour, electricity and fertilisers.

Heaps of dead, colourless and wilted roses now lie scattered outside his polyhouse. Labourers in Harshavardhan’s farm have reduced manure usage and busied themselves pulling out buds and premature flowers, and cutting new stems. Farmers remove buds and stop the flowering process when sales are low. J Gunavantha, deputy director of horticulture, zilla panchayat Ramnagara, explains, “It reduces the burden to maintain plants as they are safeguarded from insects and mites to an extent.” Officials of the department advise farmers to adopt this method as it helps cut costs.

It’s not just the farmer who has been affected. With six major projects lined up, Bengaluru-based decorator Satya Agrawal (52) thought he had his hands full for April. But he is now left with no work, for all events — from corporate affairs to religious rituals and weddings — have been cancelled. Agrawal was expecting to make around ₹5 lakh in profits as the wedding season had just begun. In the resultant standstill in the economy, he points out that people are likely to cut down expenses on “fancy stuff” such as decoration.

“My income has hit rock bottom. But, I am paying more than ₹1 lakh in salaries and providing food to my migrant employees. We usually buy flowers directly from farmers or wholesalers on the day of the event. So, luckily I didn’t have to discard flowers.”

Post-lockdown, South India Floriculture Association director Srikanth Bollapally (43) is dumping 80,000-100,000 flowers, including roses, gerberas, carnations, anthuriums and gypsophilas, each day at his farm in rural Bengaluru. Despite taking the tough decision to remove plants from 12 out of 35 acres of his land due to high production expenses, he is still incurring a running cost of ₹35 lakh per month. A wholesale retailer of flowers, Bollapally caters to five-star hotel chains in the city, flower shops, and traders across the country. He has around 300 employees in his farm.

Government support is vital for the industry to regain its rhythm, he says, “We have requested the government for relief on electricity bills for six months, GST charges on fertilisers and interests on loans taken by small farmers. Although we do not fall under essential services, we are providing employment to millions of people throughout the year.”

As per Government of India data, India exported floriculture products worth ₹571.38 crore in 2018-19. The US, Netherlands, the UK, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates are the major export destinations. Before Covid-19, the total horticulture production in 2019-20 was expected to be 313.35 million tonnes, about 0.84 per cent higher than that in 2018-19, as per estimates released in January 2020.

Domestically, flowers are used for rituals, hair accessories, decorations and gifting purposes. Krishna Rajendra Market in Bengaluru, one of the largest wholesale flower markets in the country, saw prices skyrocket just before the lockdown was announced because of Ugadi, the Kannada new year. The happiness of floriculturists was, however, short-lived. The scorching summer heat has added to their woes, leading to a drop in flower yield. The month of June is anyway bad for business because it is also Ashadha — the fourth month in the Hindu calendar — which is regarded as inauspicious and thus few events are held in this period.

Kempamma (44), a small farmer, has asked labourers to discontinue work in her one-acre farmland in Ramanagara, where she cultivates jasmine. She doesn’t have enough money to maintain the farm, though it is her main source of income. Her family of three is struggling to survive by selling cow milk to a dairy for ₹5,000 per month. They have borrowed ₹3,000, at a daily interest of ₹2, from a moneylender for household expenses. “We will sell flowers and pay the money back once the situation becomes normal,” she smiles as she speaks, waiting for her jasmines to blossom and fill the air with fragrance. For now, however, there is only the stench of rotting flowers.

Tamanna Naseer is a freelance journalist based in Bengaluru