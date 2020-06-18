Off the beaten track: Neenu Ittyerah, Southern Railway’s first woman head of operations

Cracking the new code of work
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
* Neenu Ittyerah is the principal chief operations manager of the Southern Railway
* There been many changes in the service since she joined in 1988
It’s 7.15am, and Neenu Ittyerah is already on the phone, calling up officials from her vast department. She has to check on multiple matters — from the movement of the day’s freight wagons to the trains that ran the previous day. But then life as the principal chief operations manager (PCOM) of the Southern Railway (SR) is a hard grind.
By 9.30am, she is in her office at the SR headquarters in Chennai, and again caught in a flurry of phone calls. SR handles a large number of passenger and mail trains, though during the lockdown it was mostly dealing with the departure of Shramik Specials carrying inter-state workers.
Ittyerah also has to coordinate with other railway departments on policy issues laid down by the Railway Board. “The zonal headquarters ensures policy formulated at the Board is passed down to the divisions for execution and we also observe how it works on the field, analyse it and suggest changes, if any, to the Board,” the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer says. And then there are the surprise and routine inspections of railway stations and interactions with ground-level staff on maintenance issues.
Ittyerah, 55, took over as the PCOM in December 2019. The last six months have been challenging, particularly since the lockdown period has overturned old time-tables and ushered in new work. As essential commodities needed to be moved, she had to liaison with district administrations on freight wagons of food grains.
Then there were the 387 Shramik Specials that ran from May 1 to June 6, from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Mangaluru to various destinations up north. “It involved teamwork and liaison with officers from other zones, the Railway Board, and with the state governments. The hours of work are long, and one is on call 24X 7. This is true for every single PCOM in Indian Railways. While we have always run special trains, this is the first time we are running trains where the passengers register their demand for travel with the state government,” she explains.
Ittyerah, of course, is no stranger to demanding jobs. She was earlier the divisional railway manager of Madurai Division, a job she describes as physically more taxing. But, she adds, the role of the PCOM is challenging because of the need to be in constant sync with the socio-economic requirements of the region, and since it has a direct impact on the overall goals of the organisation and the demands of freight and passenger traffic.
“Being PCOM of SR gives me the opportunity to manage suburban traffic, which is integral to the city of Chennai. As the head of the traffic department I am also responsible for my officers and staff, all of whom interact directly with train operations, as well as form the front-line staff at every station. It is my job to keep them motivated,” she says. Stress on the job is a given, but when she has the time, she delves into her reading, non-fiction especially. “I like Atul Gawande; and when I need a little pick-me-up, I turn to Bill Bryson’s travel stories.”
Ittyerah is not the first woman PCOM — Jaya Verma Sinha of South Eastern Railway and Utpalparna Hazarika of North Frontier Railway preceded her. But she is the first woman to hold the post in SR.
She points out that there have been many changes in the service since she joined in 1988. There were few women in the service then, possibly because it was a demanding job that involved considerable field work, she stresses.
However, she emphasises, women do not have to contend with a glass ceiling in the IRTS service any more. “The work has demands, and if one can meet them, then the administration does take cognisance of it,” Ittyerah says. Now, with lockdowns in most states winding down, the immediate focus of the Railways is the phased resumption of train services and infrastructure building work.
Ittyerah is originally from Kerala, but did most of her schooling in Agra. She read botany in Miranda House, Delhi, and then did her master’s from Delhi University. In 1988, she qualified both in the RBI Officers’ exam and the UPSC but plumped for the IRTS service as she did not want to be “bound by a desk job”.
Ask her about storming male bastions and she minces no words. “Being a woman has not made it any more difficult for me as I face my own fair share of patriarchy, which is unfortunately still a part of the social fabric. But I have worked with incredibly fine male officers who have treated me as an equal,” she says.
Ittyerah knows the import of that, for she comes from a family where women have always worked. Her mother stepped out of her home in Kerala at the age of 16 in 1935, and travelled more than 2,000km to study medicine in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and then went on to work in Madhya Pradesh and UP. Her sister is the editor of Amar Chitra Katha, a publishing house known for comics on mythology. “I have seen women co-exist with men in the workplace,” Ittyerah says. She, for one, is certainly not cowed down by challenges. Ittyerah, clearly, is on track.
Vinay Kamath
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
How feasible is WFH for govt employees?
The Covid-19 crisis has allowed HR a chance to lead from the front. It must seize the opportunity
It’s that time of the year when last year’s buds will have flowered and faded and new buds will start ...
Project Neer promises to remove solid waste from waterbodies without human intervention
Investors can reduce their tax liability using set-off and carry-forward provisions
Reports of a possible takeover by Radhakishan Damani has led to the gain; the firming up of cement prices in ...
The stock of Rallis India made a fresh high on the daily chart on Tuesday, opening the door for further ...
Given the current state of the market, sellers may have to over-prepare
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...