One night at the campus...

Stay calm and don’t use your phone
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
“You are a poster child of how JNU [Jawaharlal Nehru University] ruins a good student” — this was the last thing the head of the Centre for International Politics, Organization and Disarmament told me. I left the university soon after. For a long time, I wore the criticism as a badge of honour, pleased with the job offers and recognition that came my way. I treated them as proof that my teacher was wrong. But criticism from somebody you respect is not so easily dismissed. Insults that are made in bad faith are one thing, but that doesn’t apply to the words that come from somebody who means well.
Almost two decades since that conversation, I was part of a Delhi march in support of JNU students last Saturday. For over two weeks now, the students have been protesting a hike in hostel and mess fees. I walked to Parliament with students, alumni, teachers and other supporters. One of my classmates is now a professor; another former student is my wife. There were also colleagues from work; others I knew by face, if not by name.
The presence of the police was both visible and obtrusive. Water cannons were on standby, policemen took photos of the people at the march, and the Central Reserve Police Force waited with tear gas launchers. One of them even wore a flak jacket, which seemed somewhat excessive. The students didn’t care. As the buses arrived, a small contingent disembarked, looked at the police, grinned, and started chanting, “Dilli Police ka danda chhota hai (the staff of the Delhi Police is short)”, referring to the police themselves begging for justice after being attacked by lawyers in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court earlier this month.
My wife had showed me a video in which a group of JNU students, surrounded by police, started chanting “Students and police are one. Dilli Police zindabad. The education of the children of policemen should be free”. The change in the demeanour of the policemen was worth watching. A similar thing happened during the march when one older lady broke off from the main contingent and went to chat with a CRPF jawan and gave him a leaflet. The stern expression on the face of the man — someone who was prepared to either suffer or use violence — transformed into a smiling one when addressed as an equal.
The relationship between JNU students and the police has always been odd.
Many years ago — in 1999, if I am not wrong — an incident involving JNU students and the police led me to start taking an interest in politics. A protest over the unavailability of hostel accommodation was underway, with a student on an indefinite hunger strike. At 2am, the Central government sent 500 personnel from the police and the paramilitary to arrest the student undertaking the fast along with a dozen others who were at the protest.
Most of us were asleep at the time of these arrests, so it didn’t affect us so to speak. However, a day later, while returning from a library in Delhi’s Connaught Place area, I was shocked to find police posted at the main gate of the university. It irked me that the campus had turned into a zoo of sorts — where students were being watched day and night.
I went to my class on China in the world economy and asked the teacher to excuse me from attending it. And then, I walked back to the main gate. A group of friends joined me, along with many others I did not know. We stood face to face against the sea of khaki. The numbers swelled further with members of the students’ union joining in.
At that point, I left. I was not interested in the party politics — just the larger politics that found the posting of police in a place of higher learning objectionable. Over the next few weeks, police were deployed across the campus. There was a strange sort of non-interaction between them and us. The students, many of whom were from poor families, operated in a zone of academic and social freedom that the police did not understand. We felt sorry for the people in khaki. It was not their place and they knew it.
In trying to understand the thinking behind such deployment, I got sucked into campus politics — more involved in it than my masters in international relations. This is what my professor criticised me for. But 20 years later, I think I have an answer to his criticism. What use was it for me to understand international politics if I was not taking part in politics at home? JNU’s politics gave me a chance to look beyond myself, to see my country, for which I remain grateful.
Omair Ahmad is the South Asia Editor for The Third Pole, reporting on water issues in the Himalayas
Twitter: @OmairTAhmad
Google is trying to boost digital well-being with a set of experimental apps
1More is slowly and steadily making its mark in India. It just never fails to impress. From great design, to ...
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday and breached a key resistance at 71.4 against the dollar. It closed ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...