Anthropocene: A response to the contagion and climate change

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Amaltas
drips ochre at 48°C,
drenched yolky heat.
Hotter it is, more
incandescent its colour —
sparking laburnums
to ignite, incinerate.
Heat — saturating
shrouds brighter —
dessicating our
throats, parched —
lungs heaving,
breathless, killing us
dry — burning,
yellow amaltas pyre.
****
Obituary
They were not simply names on a list.
They were us.
— The New York Times
Death knells peal, numbers multiply,
virus ravages us, one by one.
Newspaper columns loom, unsteady
ghostly apparitions on broadsheets —
name, age, date of death —
tall epitaphs in fine print.
Ink spills, bleeds dark — newsprint
blotting out our wheezing breath.
No amount of hygiene-ritual
enables our lungs to resuscitate.
Our lives — micro point-size fonts
on an ever inflating pandemic list —
black specks, fugitive lonely numbers —
the deceased, on an official roster.
Another sick, another dying,
another dead — yes, they were us.
****
Obituary 2: Nine Pins
One by one they are dropping dead
at the rate of a heart beat.
Nine people I’ve lost in less than a week -
Mangalesh, Mahmood, Asif, Astad,
Sunil, Vikram, Rachel, Karuna, Wahida -
named and nameless.
Italicised epitaphs in multilingual script -
so many that mere counting
leads to asthmatic laboured wheezing.
This isn’t a macabre game of nine pins -
but living souls pinned to the gallows
prematurely. Covid’s curse —R.I.P.
****
Preparing for a Perfect Death
I want to be shattered like a dream
Such a loneliness that wants to die
— IFTIKHAR ARIF
Get your papers in order — choose
your inheritors fairly — with love, care.
Outline clearly — who gets what,
what they are required to execute.
Execution after your execution —
their inheritance, your legacy.
---
Thereafter, the phase of reflection —
call all who you wish to one last time,
forgive those who have wronged you,
smile, hug, and give gratitude.
Record everything in minute details —
leave no unresolved business or debts,
donate your organs, give to the needy,
veer on the side of being generous.
---
Then, the most difficult part —
how and where to die, what to wear.
Be tidy and smartly turned out—
there is no room for shabbiness here.
Of course, one would like it to be
swift and painless, without any show —
an elegant private ceremony for one,
a dream end, a perfect death.
****
Ganga, Rising
not an absence but a presence, / dense as any
mineral,.... // ... of consciousness enacting its ...
insurgency / against a dark mountain.
— CAMPBELL MCGRATH, ‘Time’
Iridescent turquoise and muddy brown meet,
forming a darker shade of pleated fresh water.
At Devaprayag river junction, Bhagirathi and
Alaknanda merge. At this intersect, Ganga is
born.
On a slippery rock ledge, a sadhu in saffron
robe sits cross-legged in a yoga asana,
meditating — two wet oval stones placed atop
each other in front of him are all it takes to
build a sacred place for worship — asymmetry
does not matter.
He prays in silence, the surging rivers chant
in chorus — inner calm, nature’s noise. Sparse
paraphernalia of ‘stone-water-prayer’ —
trimurti’s perfect triad — music of the spirit.
For some, it doesn’t require much to realise
dreams — a modest yearning, a higher quest
— trishul / trident balance held in perpetuity.
Here, there is no space for perfectly rounded
pebbles or gentle musings — only large granite
outcrops can shackle the soul’s ferocity — a
jagged fierceness — not harsh, yet quietly
robust.
Excerpted with permission from ‘Anthropocene: Climate Change, Contagion, Consolation’ by Sudeep Sen published by Pippa Rann
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...