Read

Ickabog’s India connection

Aditi Sengupta | Updated on November 21, 2020 Published on November 21, 2020

Radhya, age 9, India: A Rowling fan at the age of 9 — it’s not something one gets to hear very often. Radhya, however, is quite committed to her love for the author. The news of The Ickabog contest reached her through her class teacher. It sent her scrambling to the computer screen for a read of the fairy tale. She read it several times before she sat down to illustrate Lady Eslanda — her favourite character from the book — in the company of other ladies as they watched soldiers assemble. Radhya is now ready to not just illustrate stories written by others. She hopes to write one herself.   -  TM & © J.K. ROWLING 2020

Divymaan, Age 10, India: Divymaan likes reading biographies. But his love for non-fiction doesn’t limit his creativity when it comes to illustrating characters and situations from a fairy tale such as The Ickabog. In fact, six of his drawings made it to the shortlist, giving the 10-year-old a huge boost in confidence. The one that made it to the final list is of his favourite character from the book: Mr Dovetail, who, in Divymaan’s words, is “honest, brave and talented”.   -  TM & © J.K. ROWLING 2020

Indrashis, age 7, India: It was a lockdown morning but an article in the The Telegraph made all the difference to seven-year-old Indrashis. His parents drew his attention to the drawing contest announced by Rowling, and his sibling Ananya quickly took upon the task of reading The Ickabog out to her brother. There was some discussion with his parents before the young contestant chose Lord Spittleworth, with narrow cunning eyes and hair brushed back, as the subject. His choice of colours — red, gold and wine — indicate that the character is a royal. Indrashis hopes to illustrate the dancing skeletons from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.   -  TM & © J.K. ROWLING 2020

Meghashree, age 8, India: An elaborate headgear, a slender neck, jewellery with intricate carvings and long fingernails — Meghashree’s illustration of Hetty eavesdropping on the guards portrays a mind that goes beyond her years. Also a fan of RK Narayan’s Malgudi Days and Enid Blyton’s Secret Seven books, Meghashree’s fascination for Ickabog, the green mythical monster, inspired her to participate in the contest that she got to know about from school. Perhaps her biggest takeaway from the experience, apart from the copy of the book with a JK Rowling autograph, is that her friends want her to teach them art.   -  TM & © J.K. Rowling 2020

Aria, age 7, India: The Ickabog was a bedtime ritual for Aria and her mother. Every night for six weeks, the duo huddled together as they read Rowling’s fairy tale. Aria, a fan of Ruskin Bond, Roald Dahl and Enid Blyton books, chose several situations from The Ickabog for her illustrations. The one that finally made it to the book — that of chicken feathers splattered with drops of blood against a pastel background — is one that took her the shortest time to create. She plans to illustrate Dahl’s iconic book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory next.   -  TM & © J.K Rowling 2020

Sai Prasad, age 11, India: Social media is not always bad. It is, after all, where Sai Prasad, who loves reading adventure books, came to know of The Ickabog contest. He promptly got down to work, revisiting each chapter of the book online in order to gather details of the characters. It took him a day to complete the drawing that finally made it to the book.   -  TM & © J.K. Rowling 2020

Divyanshi, age 8, India: Watercolours for background, colour pencil for details, markers, and sketch pens for the outline — 8-year-old Divyanshi loves detail. And that comes across beautifully in her drawing of a night scene in The Ickabog, where a morose little boy is seated outside a tavern. The lockdown came with some plus points for the schoolgirl who also loves to doodle. She spent her non-study hours drawing and painting. The Ickabog contest was just another excuse for her to keep doing what she likes best.   -  TM & © J.K. Rowling 2020

Aron, age 7, India: Birthdays are always special, but Aron’s birthday this year was extra special. In the wee hours of August 10, he woke up to the news that his illustration of Ickabog, a green hairy creature, has made it to the pages of a JK Rowling book. This was the best gift he could ask for. The boy who likes reading stories from Panchatantra and the Bible attributes a cinematic quality to the Rowling book he is now a part of. Every time I read the stories online, he says, he felt like he was watching a movie.   -  TM & © J.K. Rowling 2020

The Ickabog; J.K. Rowling; Hachette; Fiction; ₹1,299

Meet the eight children whose illustrations adorn JK Rowling’s new fairy-tale book

Ten years in an attic. Not just any attic. Author JK Rowling’s attic. That’s how long The Ickabog hibernated before it saw the light of day. Rowling’s new fairy tale — after the phenomenal success of her Harry Potter novels and the crime series under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith — came tumbling out the figurative attic during lockdown earlier this year.

Little by little, the story unfolded online, giving housebound parents and children a ticket to the kingdom of Cornucopia, ruled by a man with a fine moustache. Bakers, butchers, cheesemongers and a pair of young adventurers captured attention as Rowling, who used to read the story to her own children before she got busy writing the Potter books, posted one episode after another. And the appearance of Ickabog, a mythical green creature who lives in a marshland, opened up a whole new world for children — one in which friendship, loyalty, sensitivity towards fellow beings are still treasured.

Rowling, however, was not happy to just release the story online. When the time came to publish the fairy tale in the form of a book, she chose to up the game by adding illustrations made by children. A competition seemed to be the most obvious way of inviting entries for the project. In an email interview, Hilary Murray Hill, CEO, Hachette Children’s Group, said: “It was JK Rowling’s idea to run a competition for children to illustrate The Ickabog. Over seven weeks in the summer, as Jo released new instalments of the story and illustration themes, children, aged 7-12, from the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and India drew, painted and created more than 18,000 pictures and their parents entered the competition for a chance for their child’s artwork to be published in the printed book.”

She adds that the quality, diversity and sheer imagination of the art was a privilege to see, and a “tremendous task to judge”. The panel debated between detailed illustrations and expansive, bold paintings, between exotic peacocks and delicious cakes.

Ultimately, more than 30 illustrations made it to the book, out of which eight are by children based in India. The youngest among them are all of seven years while the oldest is just 11. Settled in different parts of the country — Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal — the children came to know about the competition from parents, teachers and friends who either follow Rowling on Twitter or through reports in newspapers. Out came the sketchbooks, colour pencils and paints, splashing the canvas with imagination and creativity. While some practised for hours, others completed the illustration at just one go.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 21, 2020
books and publishing

Ickabog’s India connection