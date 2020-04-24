Scan

House that!

| Updated on April 24, 2020 Published on April 24, 2020

“Oh, come inside! Everyone knows your boss lives across the road!”

“This is no good! Tell me the stories you tell your manager about how profits will ultimately defeat the losses!”

“No, no, I am busy after the lunch break. Let’s talk between the laundry break and the dishwashing break...”

“Have you been working in the living room again?!”

“Believe it or not, I got held up in commute! I will be logging in late!”

Life after the arrival of Covid-19

ravikanth

Published on April 24, 2020
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Charcoal cheer