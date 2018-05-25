Shoot

Bend it like Kolkata

Dribbling past patriarchy: Shreeja and Kolkata Police plan to set up five football training camps for girls across the city. The first one, two months old now, is at Park Circus Maidan   -  PAROMITA CHATTERJEE

Like sisters: The girls at the Park Circus Maidan camp have bonded well in two months   -  PAROMITA CHATTERJEE

Step in time: The camp organisers provide trainees with a nutritious breakfast and ORS fluids after each practice session. They are also taught the importance of good hygiene   -  PAROMITA CHATTERJEE

Look who is playing: Many early-morning joggers and visitors to the park stop by to watch the girls practise at the camp   -  PAROMITA CHATTERJEE

Together we win: Coach Ali Mitra says, “The girls are always brimming with enthusiasm, and that encourages us to work even harder.”   -  PAROMITA CHATTERJEE

Gender bender: Khushnuma, also 15, brushed aside taunts from neighbours to join the camp. Looking confident in football shorts, she says she owes much to her parents, especially her mother, who encouraged her to take to the field   -  PAROMITA CHATTERJEE

Model life: Soni Sharma, 15, wants to join the police force. “Girls often lack a role model in their home environment. Here, on the field, they find role models and, eventually, social acceptance,” says Dr Sarkar, who counsels the trainees   -  PAROMITA CHATTERJEE

Level playing field: “We never thought we would get a chance to play football. We can play it as good as the boys, in fact even better,” says 14-year-old Sonam Sharma   -  PAROMITA CHATTERJEE

Early start: The girls attend the camp thrice a week. The 90-minute training session starts at seven in the morning   -  PAROMITA CHATTERJEE

Kolkata Police takes football to the city’s young girls

The umbilical connection between football and the Bengali requires no introduction or explanation. But when we think of football in Kolkata, we rarely think of the city’s girls on the field. Whether it is East Bengal, Mohun Bagan or Mohammedan Sporting or a friendly match in the para (neighbourhood), it is the male gender, mostly, that comes to the mind. It is another matter that Kolkata’s young girls also love football. And some of them are now being given the chance to have a go at it.

Shreeja, a non-profit organisation, has collaborated with Kolkata Police to coach girls from underprivileged families. The first of the five football camps planned has come up at Park Circus Maidan. With three women coaches, this camp has been functional for two months. The 42 girls at the camp, aged between eight and 18, train three times a week, from seven in the morning till half past eight.

One of the biggest concerns for those behind this initiative is the lack of nutrition in the trainees’ diet. But the moral support from the families that are sending their girls to the camp has helped considerably. The role of the mother, especially, is important. Khushnuma (15), a resident of Entally in central Kolkata, says: “Neighbours mocked us for wearing shorts and questioned the need to learn a sport. My mother told them off, saying boys and girls are equal, and I continued to play football.”

Images by Paromita Chatterjee; text by Usri Basistha

