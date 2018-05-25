Bend it like Kolkata

The umbilical connection between football and the Bengali requires no introduction or explanation. But when we think of football in Kolkata, we rarely think of the city’s girls on the field. Whether it is East Bengal, Mohun Bagan or Mohammedan Sporting or a friendly match in the para (neighbourhood), it is the male gender, mostly, that comes to the mind. It is another matter that Kolkata’s young girls also love football. And some of them are now being given the chance to have a go at it.

Shreeja, a non-profit organisation, has collaborated with Kolkata Police to coach girls from underprivileged families. The first of the five football camps planned has come up at Park Circus Maidan. With three women coaches, this camp has been functional for two months. The 42 girls at the camp, aged between eight and 18, train three times a week, from seven in the morning till half past eight.

One of the biggest concerns for those behind this initiative is the lack of nutrition in the trainees’ diet. But the moral support from the families that are sending their girls to the camp has helped considerably. The role of the mother, especially, is important. Khushnuma (15), a resident of Entally in central Kolkata, says: “Neighbours mocked us for wearing shorts and questioned the need to learn a sport. My mother told them off, saying boys and girls are equal, and I continued to play football.”

Images by Paromita Chatterjee; text by Usri Basistha