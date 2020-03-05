Delhi riots: Stalked by hate

Hundreds of families lost their homes in Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Mustafabad and Shiv Vihar barely days ago as a result of the worst riots Delhi has seen in decades. Today, they are mere statistics amid the dying embers of communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi from February 23-28, leaving more than 40 dead and over 300 injured. Rioters threw stones, looted and set on fire shops, houses, petrol pumps, vehicles and mosques. Fearing for their life, residents have moved to shelters or are quitting the city, carrying whatever they can of their remaining material possessions. Even those who were not directly affected by the violence have chosen to leave as they now feel unsafe. Shops remained shut, many burnt or ransacked. As tension and fear gripped these once-crowded localities, paramilitary forces patrolled the areas to try and restore a semblance of normalcy. The deserted streets littered with bricks, stones, charred vehicles, broken bottles and other detritus of hatred tell a different story.

Vijay Pandey is a Delhi-based photojournalist