Shoot

In fine feather: Meet the birds of Pangot

Sunil K Mukhopadhyay | Updated on July 26, 2019 Published on July 26, 2019

A class apart: The blue whistling thrush is found in the hills of Uttarakhand. The bird, like others in the genus, feeds on the ground. The distinctive yellow bill stands out in contrast to the rest of the plumage

One being, many hues: A crested bulbul with white cheeks, brownish grey body and yellow vent

Hilly escape: The grey bushchat breeds in the Himalayas and the Northeastern hills

Sing for your supper: The grey-hooded warbler, also found in the Himalayas, is most famous for its warbling tune. It inhabits temperate forests in the mountains

Decibel count: The chestnut-crowned laughingthrush lives in forests and bushes in the Himalayas. It is known for its loud tone

The acrobat: The slaty-headed parakeet is agile in flight. It twists through trees in a flock

Colour coded: The verditer flycatcher is named after its characteristic blue feathers

One in a million: The white-throated laughingthrush is a rare passerine bird species found mainly in the northern parts of India, primarily the Himalayas

Boasting over 530 avian species, this village in Uttarakhand is a birder heaven

You can see them at a distance and hear them chirp through the day, but to make one pose for a picture is no easy task. There are more than 530 species of birds in the Kumaon area of Pangot, just 15 km from Nainital in Uttarakhand. But photographing these winged creatures calls for wells of patience and perseverance. The thick foliage makes it difficult to even spot them. The smaller the bird, the more elusive it is to the lens. The birds are naturally shy and fly away at the merest rustle.

I waited for hours for just the right shot at a hideaway erected for birdwatching in Pangot. A telephoto lens is a must to be able to capture the birds from a distance without disturbing their environment. Patience is vital for bird photography, but you also have to be quick, for the subject can disappear before you can even focus on it. Smaller birds such as the grey-hooded warbler, black-throated or green-backed tits, verditer flycatcher and red-breasted flycatcher are generally restless and fly off in seconds. But then that’s half the fun of birdwatching!

Sunil K Mukhopadhyay is a journalist based in Kolkata

