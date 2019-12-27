Looking back in anger

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
The 2019 Transgender Persons (Protection and Rights) Bill has trans people up in arms. It was initially conceived of as an Act that would empower the community and ensure their welfare. The Bill, however, triggered widespread protests and once again turned the lens on a 2014 Supreme Court judgment that gave trans people political citizenship.
It was post this judgment that Kamla Bashir, a leader of the kinnar community, could emerge as an independent candidate against Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal in Varanasi in the summer of 2014. The close-knit kinnars sing and dance to make a living. Bashir’s candidacy gave the community hope, and the belief that they could be a part of an inclusive society. She canvassed valiantly, and spoke up on behalf of the community, which had been marginalised from time immemorial.
The kinnar community is now worried about what the new law has in store for them. The Bill, ratified by the President earlier this month, states that trans people have to register with the government if they want to be officially recognised as transgender and need to submit proof of gender confirmation surgery to the government. The community fears that these clauses will help the State machinery exploit them further by making them vulnerable at the hands of government officers. Many believe that the new law goes against trans people’s right to dignity and disregards their personal autonomy.
Paromita Chatterjee is a Kolkata-based freelance photographer
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
The ZS EV promises a range of 340 km and a balanced performance. Will buyers plug into this newbie?
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...