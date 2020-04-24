Stay-home treats

Maacher tel jhol 2.0 500g fish 1 tsp nigella seeds A few slit green chillies A few cloves garlic, smashed Salt to taste 1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder 1 tsp turmeric powder Coriander leaves to taste A knob of butter Method: 1. Marinate the fish lightly with some salt and turmeric. This recipe works great with small fish — think pabda, parshe, koi, or frozen prawns, pomfret, snapper, rawas, sole or bhetki as well. Just, never do basa. Give the nigella seeds a good rub on your palm to release more flavour. In a bowl, make a paste with the Kashmiri red chilli powder and turmeric powder with a little water. 2. Heat some mustard oil in a non-stick pan. 3. Fry the fish. After two minutes, flip them to add colour to the other side. It is now time to introduce garlic. 4. Keep an eye on that garlic. If it’s taken on a nice golden brown colour, it’s time to introduce the turmeric and chilli, stirred in with some water. 5. About 15-30 seconds later, once the masalas have infused in the oil, pour in a cup of water and let the sauce come to a simmer. Sprinkle coriander leaves. It’ll only take another minute or so for the fish to be fully cooked and the coriander to infuse. 6. Our final step, rather cheat. Amul Butter. 7. Serve piping hot with rice and a wedge of lemon. Auroni Mukherjee at the Sienna Store and Cafe, Kolkata. Instagram: @aurnithologist