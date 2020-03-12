Morning glory at Mullick Ghat

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
A short walk through Mullick Ghat on the banks of the Hooghly River in Kolkata is a photographer’s delight. Established over 160 years ago, the ghat is home to India’s largest flower market, located adjacent to one of the most famous bridges in India.
The recently held Hooghly flower fest showed it off in all its glory. Entering the market, we made our way past the many makeshift stalls. The tiny, brightly painted stalls are covered by colourful tarpaulin sheets, for protection from sun and rain. The sheets unobtrusively diffuse the morning light, casting warm and cool filters over the world of garlands.
Here rajanigandha (tuberose) is sold by the kilo, and marigold garlands can weigh 10 kg each. The most beautiful part, for me, was the simplicity of the flowers sold at the market — marigold, red roses, dahlias, hibiscus — matching the simplicity and beauty of the flower vendors, some of whom have been in the trade for generations. There are no hybrid roses or exotic orchids here, instead only those flowers that have been intrinsically linked to the local culture for a long time. From the offerings for last rites, many performed right next to the market, to wedding night topors (headgear for the groom), curtains and other floral decor, to large garlands for deities, there are rows and rows of stalls for flowers for all occasions.
Not just a flower show, to me it is also a show of leaves. Available here is a vast variety of leaves — some used for certain religious ceremonies and rituals, others to fashion fancy bouquets. Without them, most occasions are not complete and nor is the flower market.
(The writer was part of the Hooghly flower fest tour conducted by Calcutta photo tours’ Manjit Singh Hoonjan.)
Ishita Das is a US-based freelance writer and photographer
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
Watch the portfolio — large exposure to bonds of weak banks could spell trouble
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...