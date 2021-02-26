Stop and smell the roses

Often hailed as the soul of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Mughal Gardens in the majestic complex in Lutyens’s Delhi are the path to floral paradise. The annual Udyanotsav — or the festival of gardens — brings visitors streaming into the beautifully manicured lawns spread across 15 acres and home to a variety of flowering plants and trees. The Mughal Gardens, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan website, are home to 159 varieties of roses alone. Lilies, daffodils and all kinds of seasonal flowers are found in abundance, apart from almost 50 varieties of trees, shrubs and vines.

The Mughal Gardens are now open to the public on account of the annual festival. But mindful of the Covid-19 protocol, there are guidelines that visitors must follow. While entry is free, visitors have to make an online registration at least 24 hours before the scheduled date of visit. They also have to provide a health undertaking at the time of online registration. The gardens will be open to visitors till March 21 from 10 am to 5 pm. A bouquet of pictures from the Mughal Gardens:

Text and images: Kamal Narang