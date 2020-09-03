Shoot

Toraja’s buffaloes live for the dead

| Updated on September 03, 2020 Published on September 03, 2020

Yoked to tradition: A Toraja local shops for buffaloes for a funeral repast at the Sunday market in Rantepao   -  SIBI ARASU

Watch party: The Torajan dead are guarded by tau-taus or life-size wooden statues placed outside the burial sites in the mountains   -  SIBI ARASU

Top of the line: Albino buffaloes fetch the highest price at the Sunday market   -  SIBI ARASU

Fattened first: Buffalo meat is distributed among the people who attend a funeral   -  SIBI ARASU

Cycle of life: The buffalo also plays a part in Torajan weddings. It is customary for the groom to pay the bride’s family in buffaloes   -  SIBI ARASU

Show and tell: Villages in Toraja, with unique roofs in the shape of boats, attract tourists who like to document their elaborate funerals   -  SIBI ARASU

Buffaloes are the most prized possession in an Indonesian region known for lavish funerals

Sundays in the town of Rantepao, the capital of the Tana Toraja regency in Sulawesi, Indonesia, is all about buffaloes. It is market day, or Hari Pasar in local lingo. And the centre of attraction in Bolu Market, the biggest in the town with a Dutch colonial past, are the hundreds of buffaloes lined up across the dung and mud that cover the market floor. The animals on display are groomed for the Sunday market. “We might go without a bath but the buffaloes get the finest soaps and shampoos,” says a trader.

The reason behind such care and maintenance is an animistic tradition that accords a special place to the buffalo in Torajan funerals. The buffalo, according to the local belief, “accompanies the dead to the afterlife” and families pull out all stops to buy the animal for slaughter at the elaborate funeral ceremony.

Torajans treat the dead like a member of the family, keeping the mummified body in the living room of the house till they have enough funds for a lavish funeral. Family members even dine around the deceased till the mortal remains are buried in tombs carved in the boulders in the mountains of Rantepao. Life-size wooden statues, or tau-taus, placed outside the tombs are said to guard the dead and the worldly possessions that go to the grave with them.

The buffalo market is the first stop towards a lavish funeral. Traders from across Indonesia ship their animals to the Sulawesi coast and drive them up for hours to reach Rantepao in time for the weekly market. The Tedong Saleko or albino buffalo is among the most sought-after variety while the ones with black stripes on their back or curved horns are also highly prized. A buffalo can set the buyer back by almost ₹12 lakh.

The animals are slaughtered at the funeral ceremony and the meat, along with the meat of other sacrificial animals such as hens and pigs, is distributed among the attendees. While the practice has been criticised by animal welfare organisations, the country’s administration has allowed it to continue. Young Torajans, however, are moving away from such lavish ceremonies.

Sibi Arasu is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru

