This Christmas, let there be cake

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
“How many pounds of cake do we bake this year?” Every December, the answer to this question defines the effort put into the merry process of baking Christmas cakes. A Saturday is kept free for a trip to Kolkata’s iconic New Market. Large bags are filled with flour, butter, sugar, semolina, dry fruits such as raisins and cashew nuts, dried orange rind and ginger, murabba, cherries, essences and what not. The eggs are ordered separately the next day. A 6am slot is booked at the local bakery, a scrubby little hole at 11 Beckbagan Row, a stone’s throw away from Park Circus market. “Memsaab, late nahin aaney ka (don’t be late),” warns Khurshid, the man in charge there.
The idea is to reach the bakery while the coal-fired ovens are still hot after the morning bread is done. Opening up the ovens to Christian families is a seasonal business for such bakeries in Kolkata, whowhich otherwise sell bread.
Around eight families were there when we went this time, to bake in an oven which can hold up to 500 pounds. The batter is prepared, cake tins are filled, and into the oven they go. Four hours later they come out looking a delicious brown in those tins lined with butter paper, butter dripping down the edges. The bakery is filled with the aroma of freshly baked Christmas cakes and there is camaraderie in the air. Soon, everyone’s in a hurry -scurry to go home. But not before slicing up a cake and passing it around. After all, Christmas is all about sharing! We say our goodbyes theto Mrs Gomes and Mr D’Gama, and other familiar faces we invariably end up meeting every year. Then the Christmas cakes are carried home and laid out to cool withcooled under ceiling fans turned on full power on a winter afternoon.
Around By the time it’s evening, the kettle whistles and thick slices of cake are served with tea to members of the family. Then begins the bake banter. “Did you know that Mrs Anthony always adds cinnamon to the batter?” or “In 2015, we made the best batch of cakes.” I wouldn’t know about the best, but I do know it never really feels like Christmas until that first bite.
Karo Christine Kumar is an independent writer based in Kolkata. Find her work @poptate on Instagram
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...