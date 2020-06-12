Kos minars: Pillars of the past

A surfeit of trucks and a huge deficit of ‘good’ drivers
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
* Kos minars were Sher Shah Suri’s way of measuring distance and guiding travellers
* They are mostly in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan — by the roadside, by rail tracks, in paddy fields and in towns and villages
* 110 of these towers are under ASI protection
The Rabi wheat has been harvested and Karnal’s farms are bathed in golden finery in the morning light. National Highway 1 — cutting through this Haryana town — is one of the busiest roads, but is largely flanked by fields bursting with yellow sunflowers or lush green potato crops.
NH1 is a part of the old Grand Trunk road that linked Lahore in present-day Pakistan to Kolkata and, beyond, to Chittagong in Bangladesh. Attari became the last western point in India after the Partition. The alignment of the modern highway is at many places different from the Sadak-e-Azam or ‘great road’, the precursor of GT Road built by Sher Shah Suri (who ruled from 1538-45) and then later by the British.
The highway is marked by different kinds of road signs — the large blue ones hanging from high posts, as well as the old white milestones. What go unnoticed are the kos minars, Sher Shah Suri’s way of measuring distance and guiding travellers.
In the medieval period, the unit of measurement for distance was kos, a word derived from the Persian kuroh or the Sanskrit krosa. And minar, of course, is a pillar. Though kos has since been replaced by mile and kilometre, older villagers in the north still refer to distances in kos (1 kos is roughly 3.23km).
There is something eye-catching about these kos minars, even though they are not always elegant structures. In fact, the pillars made of bricks and lime mortar are usually stout and plain-looking. With a large girth at the base, the tower tapers at the top, some 30 feet above the ground. The octagonal base is usually about a third of the height of the minar. The idea was to ensure they were visible from a distance in the open countryside. At night, lit torches were fixed to the pillars to mark the route.
The one in Karnal, bang in the middle of NH1, is purely utilitarian. Since it is a protected monument, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has built an enclosure around it. Further down, near Panipat, there is yet another kos minar, also on the national highway. Over the centuries, these pillars have largely been vandalised and destroyed.
A minar that stands out is by the ramparts of the Old Fort in Delhi, inside the sprawling zoo complex. Better protected, it has a glorious background of laburnum trees that bear golden yellow blossoms in the summer months. The old Grand Trunk road was laid close to the banks of the Yamuna, as were the Red Fort and the more ancient Old Fort, or Purana Qila.
In Fatehpur Sikri, Akbar’s old capital, stands an ostentatious minar. Known as the Hiran Minar, this tall and impressive structure has two platforms — a large square one and a compact octagonal one from which the tower rises.
The minar in Delhi’s Haus Khaz Enclave, known as Chor Minar, is rather distinctive, too. It is slightly away from the highway but on a trade route where a caravanserai was once located. The base of the Khilji-era minar has an arched entrance and recesses, apart from a spiral staircase. The entrance, however, has now been bricked up. It is a ruined, rubble masonry structure, but still beautifully compact.
Not to be missed are the holes on the pillar from which once hung the speared heads of thieves who targeted travellers. That is how it got its name — Chor Minar or pillar of thieves. No doubt, the law-and-order situation in Delhi was enviable those days.
Sher Shah Suri’s passion was shared by Mughal rulers such as Akbar, Jehangir and Shah Jahan. Mughal chroniclers recorded that there were about 600 such minars in the subcontinent, along the main roads. The ASI has since notified for protection 110 of these towers. They are mostly in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan — by the roadside, by rail tracks, in paddy fields and in towns and villages.
The structures were of three kinds. The Karnal minar and other such towers were bare structures for mere route identification. The towers in the second category were architecturally more pleasing to the eye and had some limited facilities for the weary traveller such as provisions for drinking water and shade.
The third category was more elaborate. These pillars were constructed in some style, had serais or rest houses, baolis or wells, a post office, a thana or police post, and even an Idgah for prayers. The elaborate minar at Fatehpur Sikri and Chor Minar belong to this type.
For day-to-day administration, too, a kos minar was important. At each kos was stationed a horse, along with a rider and a drummer. Messages and messengers went back and forth. It was an effective communication network, holding the empire together.
Urban expansion has caused irrevocable damage to kos minars. They belong to a forgotten aspect of medieval architecture that is linked to highway networks as markers of distance and direction. Their very plain architecture is largely unattractive. But still they are a part of our heritage. The ASI is now making serious efforts to prevent further damage to them. Though blackened by time, the kos minar still stands as a pillar of certitude.
P Krishna Gopinath is a Delhi-based writer
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
Can the e-bicycle or the e-scooter be the answer to tackle congestion? Car makers think they have the answer
‘Faujis’ are front and centre of a Noida start-up’s outsourced fleet management vision
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
₹968 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 9559409851000 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the ...
This is not the first time powerhouses of musical talent have stood up to be counted
Digital hearings have their pros and cons. And moments of hilarity
Taking a small enterprise online in a bid to get through the lockdown is dubbed an act of greed on social ...
George Clooney’s Trial by Media turns the lens on the role of the American media in six high-profile trials
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...