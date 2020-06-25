Hang in the balance

More features for the Apple Watch coming with watchOS 7
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
Like many people only lightly touched by the pandemic, and the resultant shutdown, we have been observers of a tragedy playing out across the country. We are neither perpetrators nor victims. It is, as we understand, a rare privilege to be so. Millions have lost jobs and livelihoods. As the number of infections among those tested continues to soar, the fear of the disease finds a strong competitor in the fear of hunger. The end result — which is a choice between this and that — involves a tricky balancing act.
Caught in our bubble of safety, we do what we can — helping with food, donating to NGOs, or just overtipping the people we now, very rarely, meet when we step out for supplies.
And then, a week ago, my wife came across a couple of youngsters asking for rations. She called up two friends who live nearby — Vivek and Ruchika — because they had expressed a wish to do a bit more in helping people in need. It turned out that these youngsters were part of a group living under a flyover, in a kind of a dwelling that is know as jhuggi jhopdi. A large number of people from the area had already left Delhi, piling into buses that they had managed to hire. The ones who couldn’t afford the buses were still under the flyover, without enough food and of course the means to reach their village in Uttar Pradesh.
When asked if they wanted rations or the money to go home, most of them voted for the latter option. While my wife was talking to the group, a turbaned man from the other side of the road started a discussion with Vivek. Possibly afraid of having more claimants to the offer of help, a person from the group tried to stop Vivek from speaking to the new entry: “He’s not one of us. Don’t listen to him. He’s Muslim...”
“I’m Muslim too,” my wife replied. “Do you want to take my help?”
Vivek, even more upset with the course the conversation had taken, protested: “Stop saying such things.”
My wife and I spoke about this afterwards, lightly, in the way you discuss matters that are hard to address. We did not think the remark was from a deep bias — it was perhaps expected from a group that is thinking of its own survival. Humans are selfish, and under difficult circumstances, even more so. The two of us decided there was no point dwelling on the issue. The people in question had been admonished. End of matter.
It wasn’t so simple for Vivek though. He mentioned it several times as we embarked on the long bureaucratic process of getting passes for the bus we had arranged for the ride to UP. The process is less time consuming than we’d assumed. It took about 15 minutes to match passenger names with IDs, a body temperature scan and preparing a list that needed a signature of the “officer sahib”. The problem lay somewhere else. Instead of sending in one list at a time for approval, the staff at the screening centre in Chhattarpur wanted to send a bunch. This led to a five-hour wait in the sweltering Delhi heat for us and the bus full of adults and children.
We fed them lunch, arranged for drinking water and tea, and, every half an hour, tried to cajole the staff working through the process to send our list in to the “officer sahib”. It did not work. In the meantime, one passenger seemed to suggest that if we hadn’t spent on the bus already, the group might even have reconsidered the idea of returning to the village. We told them they still had time to think over and they did, choosing to go with the original plan. It became clear that the fear of falling sick in Delhi was greater than being hungry and out of work in the village. It couldn’t have been an easy call.
Ironically, the very support we offered had created a distance that we found hard to bridge. Maybe granting the migrants their immediate wish was not the perfect approach, but what more could we do than ask and listen?
In the end though, the bus rolled out for the destination. Next morning, the driver informed us that the passengers were home.
A Muslim man in our colony had to go much further — Assam — to be home. We got him a train ticket, which he deposited in a mazar in the hopes of confirmation. His prayers were answered, and he went to the railway station with Vivek and my wife. He must have called us a dozen times on his train ride. It seems he, too, has reached.
Omair Ahmad is the South Asia Editor for The Third Pole, reporting on water issues in the Himalayas;
Twitter: @OmairTAhmad
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
₹1032 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The stock of Hindustan Unilever has turned positive as it has broken out of the resistance at ₹2,140. So, ...
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisations — has been paying off
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
The lockdown has spawned a breed of suppliers who bring farm-fresh produce to the hood
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...