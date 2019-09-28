BL Ink
Video: Khirsu, a pocket of pines in the hills
|
Updated on
September 28, 2019
Published on
September 28, 2019
Video: Khirsu, a pocket of pines in the hills
No electronic devices for a good night’s sleep
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
FDA expands Mavyret approval
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
Pink ribbon awareness
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
Hand-holding patients through cancer treatment and care thereafter
That’s what two fledgling ventures, Carer and Onco.com, seek to do
How side-pocketing affects you
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Are high-rises also high cost?
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
HUDCO Tax-free Bonds: Capital safety with good returns
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
Vedanta (₹166.1): Buy
The stock of Vedanta jumped 6.5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday breaking above a key ...
Shutting shop in Kota
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
Quiz on Indian women playback singers
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Fret festival
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar: It is a big win for us
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Marketer, Leader, Teacher, Titan
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
Sustainability is the new style statement
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Nuggets: Festival twinklers
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
Filling up India’s Conventions Calendar
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
No longer the right climate for tea
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Coffee in crisis
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
Rubber hit, too
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Done in by discounts?
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...