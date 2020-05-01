Artists respond to the lockdown by creating from home

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
*In Sameer Kulavoor’s latest works, the crowds have given way to six black-and-white drawings.
* Ever since the lockdown set in, senior artist Manu Parekh has done a few landscapes.
Earth has always been a pet theme for Arpana Caur. Her languid delineations of Dharti (earth) and Prakriti (nature) wear no expression but still manage to convey their agony and people’s troubled relationship with them.
In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic that has invaded people’s lives, it was natural for Caur to return to her pet preoccupation once again, and she sought Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic The Last Supper for inspiration. Only there are no apostles and no God but deer, peacock and a tree falling on the white table, which has bones for legs. The fiery red backdrop shows towering buildings collapsing, hinting at the flux all around.
Extraordinary times beget extraordinary responses, and artists are responding in the way they know best — making art.
The urban milieu with all its complexities interests Mumbai-based artist, illustrator and graphic designer Sameer Kulavoor. In his first solo exhibition, ‘A Man of the crowd’, in 2018, his works capturing city life were teeming with people.
In his latest works, the crowds have given way to six black-and-white drawings.
Kulavoor has depicted his feelings and encounters during the lockdown. While Lockdown self portrait depicts the artist by the window, looking out longingly, Uncertainty captures the masked face and large expressive eyes of his building society’s watchman, whereas Grocery shows a man looking at the artist suspiciously.
The absence of interaction between humans and spaces has also crept into his new works. “I am working out of a friend’s place. Since my studio is in a different location, I can’t go there. It is right beside a mill, where there is constant movement and noise. I miss that. I miss my cab rides, my interactions with people. I miss seeing smiles on people’s faces because everyone is wearing masks. You only see the eyes that reflect concern, anxiety and, at times, suspicion. I am very sensitive to these expressions and these nuances get amplified for me,” says Kulavoor, who also runs a design studio, Bombay Duck Designs.
Away from his studio for weeks, as Kulavoor’s supply of art materials and sketchbooks was getting exhausted, he started drawing imaginary portraits, of people he hasn’t seen or met, on empty cigarette packs.
“While all these are direct responses to the current situation, I have also done some work that helps me calm down and make sense of what’s happening around me. I have made these flip-books that I do, on post-its, to help me calm down. I find it very meditative,” adds Kulavoor. The works can be viewed on his Instagram handle.
Like Kulavoor, senior artist Anjolie Ela Menon is short on art supplies. As her studio is located in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Basti, a Covid-19 hotspot that has been sealed by the Delhi government, the artist doesn’t know when she will be able to go there again. “What I have are a few small canvases and, so far, I have done black-and-white drawings — Christ’s head, woman’s face and a crow. I needed a fixative, which I didn’t have, so I asked Paramjeet [artist Paramjeet Singh], who lives close by, if he had any. Unfortunately he didn’t either. So, I am spending time doing household chores, reading and writing my cookery book and travelogue,” Menon says.
Neither art material nor studio access poses any challenge to the Delhi-based senior artist Manu Parekh. Ever since the lockdown set in, he has done a few landscapes and drawings but none of them is a response to the present scenario. “I never respond immediately to anything. Everything takes time to enter my work, but I am very aware and affected by the situation around me like anyone else,” he says.
*******
Whether it’s the abhorrent incident of migrant workers sprayed with disinfectant on returning to their homes in Uttar Pradesh or the expression of gratitude to healthcare professionals by the public, Varanasi-based Avinash Karn has been candidly sharing his views on his Instagram handle. Painted in the Mithila style, the imagery with all its fine details becomes a pure visual delight.
One of the works centres on an 85-year-old woman, Khalida Begum, from Jammu and Kashmir. She looks emotional as she watches the news on television harping on the Covid-19 positive cases that were traced to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. On a table lies a newspaper flashing the news of her contribution of ₹5 lakh towards the government’s efforts at containing the virus. The donated amount was the money Khalida had saved for her Hajj pilgrimage. “I was disturbed at how the entire Muslim community was viewed suspiciously after the Tablighi event. There are people from the same community who have contributed to the cause but we choose to overlook that. As an artist, I feel it is my responsibility to show both the sides,” remarks Karn. The artist was also commissioned by the Azim Premji Foundation to make illustrations for posters that encourage children in government schools to stay home and follow safe practices during the pandemic.
Senior artist SG Vasudev is unable to go to his studio but feels lucky to be well-stocked on drawing material at home. He is using the lockdown period to finish his drawings. “I am watching good cinema, listening to music and drawing. I find drawings very intimate and something you can finish immediately,” says the Bengaluru-based artist, who is also known for his association with Cholamandal Artists’ Village in Chennai.
In these chaotic times, Manisha Gera Baswani has found her studio to be an oasis of peace. Without the diversion of appointments or meetings, Baswani is able to devote more time to her art. Over the past month, she has been painting big canvases, besides doing pin drawings and sculptures. “I have returned to this size of canvas after a gap; and I know these are such unusual times for all of us. I, without all the outside work to manage, have been able to concentrate on my work with so much discipline. The entire family is at home, but there is no disturbance. I am also doing multiple art works at the same time, which is new to me.” The Gurugram-based artist is recording and sharing her process on her Instagram handle.
Artists, as Parekh puts it, work from home, so they are used to working alone. “But what we are not used to is not stepping out. What we are dealing with is not just my problem or your problem, it’s a collective problem which affects me,” says Parekh.
Shailaja Tripathi is a Bengaluru-based independent journalist
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
Revenue growth has been volatile for Tech Mahindra through FY20; with decline in Q4
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Yohei Sasakawa, recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2018, on his debut book, which talks about the battle to ...
Those who grow food are now battling hunger, thanks to the economic fallout of Covid-19
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...