Rising prices, lighter pockets, and independence

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Gitanjali Diwakar is a journalist with The Hindu Businessline. In her words, she is 'a Jack of many trades and a master of a few'. She enjoys reading a wide range of books, including fiction and philosophy. Her greatest passions, however, are culture and performing arts.
Life seems to have returned to a state of normalcy in my little world. From being cocooned at home, I am back to my place of work, in a city that knows no pandemic (or so it seems!). So, what changed? Honestly, a lot.
Sure, my parents are the reason behind the home that I hold closes to my heart. But, staying away from your comfort zone is an art. It is all about find that balance between what you need, what you want and what you desire. It took me nine months to realise what I truly needed – freedom and peace. No, this is no political op-ed. But the tale of trying to make ends meet in a less stressful manner.
Two days prior to the departure from my home town, I asked my elder brother if it would be ‘over ambitious’ to own a car and live far away from the city. To my surprise, he said ‘no’ and was happy about my decision to move to an apparent suburb of Chennai. It was more heartening to see how my father assured me of his support and used all his resources to help me find the right car.
My decision to move to a new place and own a vehicle had a come at time when the fuel prices were deemed to be at its highest. Of course, the Covid-19 pandemic was still lingering around. Thus, began the never-ending saga of concerns, cynicism, criticism and commentary.
For at least a month, I was debating the decision of purchasing a second-hand car versus a brand-new car. While bank managers rejoiced and dealers prayed hard, the so-called friends, extended family and of course random nobodies poured out their long-lost concerns about my decisions. Who would have imagined that owning a mobile non-living thing and moving to simpler surroundings would be a matter of national attention!
Here are a few lessons that I have learnt along the way:
Personally, I have scrounged, adapted, adjusted and tolerated a fair share (again, not as much as some others would have to). But, being independent to me is about feeling in control of your decisions and personality. I am truly grateful to my family whose faith has taken me this far. Now, I am happy, free and at peace. All of which, is worth than money can buy.
