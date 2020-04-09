A New Life

Should you lock in to the new Evoque?
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
Someone once said it takes two months for a habit to form. Eleven days are not enough by that yardstick but already, I feel a faint trace of acceptance for my new life. The days when I woke up with anticipation of a day filled with office, colleagues, contacts, people I love are gone. Temporarily perhaps but I have a feeling that life would never be the same again. In any case, if there’s one philosophical pronouncement of my beloved father’s that I have unconsciously internalised, it’s that past is dead and the future is uncertain and we live in the now. And now is very different from the life that I have led at least in the past few years. There isn’t Parliament or political party office to go to, there aren’t colleagues to argue and hang out with, there’s no evening to plan. The new life is a fresh acquaintance with a place I call home and doing all the things that I would rather not – cleaning, wiping, sweeping, cooking, washing – besides office work from home.
Perhaps it is the vitality of nature and death that has caused this meek acceptance of the sudden rupture. Intuitively, you know you can’t argue or struggle against the force of nature. It has come as a virus and in a matter of less than two weeks, it has ripped our world apart. I see stars in Delhi sky for the first time since I arrived here in the early 1990s. I hear bird sounds during the day and the air is fragrant with fallen leaves and new flowers this spring. People in Jullandhar woke up to actually see the snow-clad Dhauladhar peaks hundreds of miles away from their roof-tops. In the immense tragedy that has befallen our poor, lakhs of whom walked thousands of kilometres back to their villages after they got sacked and chucked out of their rented homes in the cities, there is an almost cruel beauty that has resurrected. The scale of human tragedy is only matched by the clarity of signs that the earth is breathing again.
And so I sometimes find that elusive stillness in the quiet afternoons after the morning chores are over, in Amma’s newfound happiness and confidence in having me all to herself. I am no longer counting the days; there’s a rhythm and harmony in the hours as morning turns a bright afternoon of chirping birds and the dusk comes with Amma’s little puja bells ringing. Perhaps the old life will come back and may be not as newspapers struggle to survive in this time of economic devastation. It’s what I do, being a journalist. But I no longer worry about not being that for long. Migrant labour is moving back to the villages and I have a home in a village too. I once thought I would go back when I have exhausted my energies in the city. But perhaps nature has willed it otherwise. I am prepared to go back home now.
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
Diversity strategy is the secret sauce to profitability of workplaces — and it can be a veritable two-minute ...
Trust generates psychological safety and can be the basis for a new beginning
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
My wife (32) and I (35) invest ₹36,000 per month in SIPs. Following is the portfolio. All are direct-growth ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...