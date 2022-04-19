“In Machinehood,  I made a conscious choice to have women of colour as the main characters”: S.B. Divya

The 57th Annual Nebula Awards, presented by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA), will be held virtually on May 21, 2022. S. B. Divya’s thought-provoking work Machinehood has got the first best novel nomination for the prestigious Award.

A lover of science, math, fiction, and the Oxford comma, Divya is the Hugo and Nebula Award–nominated author of Runtime and co-editor of the Escape Pod podcast, with Mur Lafferty. Her short stories have been published in various magazines. She holds degrees in computational neuroscience and signal processing, and she worked for twenty years as an electrical engineer before becoming an author. Excerpts from a vibrant conversation with Divya.

Chandra: Your 2021 novel, Machinehood is a finalist for the prestigious Nebula Award. Congrats on that! I’d love to know how you got started writing science fiction.

Divya: I started reading science fiction at age 10, and I got interested in writing it a few years later after a school assignment inspired me. I dabbled in writing through my teenage years, but after I went to Caltech for college, I was consumed by my studies and then my engineering work. I didn’t write much fiction for about 15 years. I never lost the dream of being an author, though, and I resurrected my interest about 10 years ago with the goal of getting published. I’ve been very fortunate with my journey since then.

Chandra: I’m also thinking about the evolving nature of science fiction media, which seems to have a renaissance moment of sorts with increasing numbers of television shows, streaming media as of today, as well as writers like NK Jemisin, who talk about very contemporary issues of race, inequality etc in their work. What impact has that had on you?

Divya: I love seeing pop culture embrace science fiction and fantasy more. The genre has a long history of tackling social issues, and my own stories are no exception. Fiction in any medium is in conversation with the topics of its time, just as authors are products of their time, so I think it’s impossible to tell stories without having some amount of political and cultural influence, whether conscious or not.

Chandra: I’d like to talk a bit about some of the parallels between your previous story, Runtime and Machinehood - the cybernetic augmentations, tranhumanism, women of color protagonists, the reality-TV audience aspect.. in a lot of ways, Runtime seemed to be like a prototype or a test run for many of the themes you go on to explore in Machinehood itself. Would you think that’s an accurate description? Might they take place in a shared fictional universe, perhaps?

Divya: Yes, I think it’s fair to say that Runtime warmed me up for Machinehood. In my head, the world of Runtime is much closer to today, maybe a couple of decades off, whereas Machinehood is set further into the future. Thematically, they definitely have some parallels, especially when it comes to biotechnology and social conflict, but Machinehood has a strong focus on AI that I didn’t get into with Runtime.

Chandra: There’s a famous Frederik Pohl quote that ‘A good science fiction story should be able to predict not the automobile but the traffic jam.’ How do you do research on existing technologies and extrapolate how they would appear in the future? How did you think about second order or unintended consequences? How do you predict what the future looks like, and how the world and society would change over time?

Divya: I like to look at cutting edge science and technology developments and think about how they might get integrated into everyday life in the future. The secondary problems then arise from all the various failure modes. For example, in Machinehood, people take daily pills to prevent illnesses, so what happens if something prevents that for a day or a week or a month? To consider bigger and longer-term changes, I consider how I might fill in the time periods between today and when the story takes place. Every action has a consequence, so I can invent a series of stepping stones to arrive at a future with ideas that I find interesting.

Chandra: You are an AI engineer - I’d love to hear your thoughts on the possibility (or impossibility) of what Nick Bostrom calls a “Superintelligence” - a scenario where machine brains surpass human brains in general intelligence, and replace humans as the dominant lifeform on Earth. One of the core plot points of Machinehood was that the bogeyman everyone was afraid of - a sentient AI - was in fact a puppet and a misdirection by the actual human antagonists of the book. What made you decide to do that?

Divya: While I think it might one day be possible to build a superintelligence, I don’t believe that intelligence (which is already a very vague term) is sufficient to result in the takeover or replacement of humankind. Ultimately, it’s the core biochemistry of life that compels us to propagate. Unless we build a similar drive into machine intelligence, it will have no desire or inclination to take over.

My intention with the novel was to poke holes in the usual narrative of the AI bogeyman because I think it’s flawed, overdone, and often a stand-in for xenophobia. Human beings, including the ones behind some of today’s technology, are much more scary.

Chandra: How is fear of AI a stand-in for xenophobia?

Divya: It’s pretty easy to “other” a machine intelligence, especially if it doesn’t look like us. We already do this in plenty with other human beings who look, sound, or act in unfamiliar ways. Western religions also espouse human exceptionalism - the idea that we’re special relative to other animals - which plays into the same trap. Fear is an instinctive reaction to the unknown, one that often leads to violence, and this is inherent in every scary-AI story. I acknowledge that this isn’t the only reason people are afraid of artificial intelligence and robots, but I do think it’s a significant factor.

Chandra: Building on top of that, I’d also like to discuss about the parallels between Asimov’s laws of robotics and the“AI bill of rights” in your novel - and how they seem to come from very different places. Asimov from an almost Luddite fear of technology and what it can do, and yours to be more of a partnership/collaborative view. Would this be a correct way of thinking about it?

Divya: Yes, I’d agree with that comparison. Asimov’s laws were inspired for their time, but they’re outdated by today’s moral and ethical standards, never mind that they’re impractical to implement. This also ties into the previous question. When we approach a solution from a place of fear, we’re more likely to end up doing harm.

Chandra: Indian or South Asian protagonists keep recurring through your stories. As an Indian it was a refreshing change to see people who looked like me as protagonists, and it helped me connect to them and made me more invested in the story.

Divya: One of the trends in science fiction and fantasy over the past few decades is increasing representation of characters and stories outside the white, Western canon. I’m really grateful that I started my writing career after a lot of ice had been broken and that I’ve been present as ceilings get smashed. A lot more writers are deliberately trying to diversify the points of view in their stories, and with Machinehood I made a conscious choice to have women of colour as the main characters, which unfortunately is still uncommon in science fiction thrillers. I’m glad to see that trend changing in a positive direction and to contribute to it.

Chandra: I’d love to hear the response you’ve gotten from readers to that choice you made to have women of colour as protagonists. This is still a very fraught space in science fiction, with the Sad Puppy/Rabid Puppy discourse etc

Divya: Thankfully 95 per cent of the response has been very positive. I’ve definitely seen some reviews about how the characters are “unrelatable,” which is often code for “not like me,” and some criticism that I’m trying too hard to “check all the boxes,” but most readers have celebrated the diversity in the book. We are six or seven years out from the Puppy fiasco, and I think it’s clear that they were bucking the trend. I’m happy to see that science fiction and fantasy has rejected their stance.

Chandra: In another interview a while back, you talked about your own experience being an immigrant as a child in the US and being unable to keep in touch with your family and friends back in India, so you included the protagonist’s adult siblings, her in laws, her parents as important side characters. How did you make the decision to do that? Is this something you’ve explored in other stories? How did this decision to write your book this way affect the plot?

Divya: Family is an important part of my life, and I feel like it’s often ignored in science fiction, so I’ve made it a point in my stories to emphasize those ties. I think it can make for interesting conflicts and complications for the characters, as much or more so than with friends or “found families.” I’m especially interested in intergenerational and cross-cultural conflict, both of which appear in the novel.

Chandra: Finally, I’d love to chat with you about the current state of Indian and South East Asian science fiction. Who do you enjoy reading? Who are your current favourite authors? What interesting themes or trends do you see?

Divya: There is a lot to choose from! A few names are: Yudhanjaya Wijeratne, Lavanya Lakshimnarayan, Samit Basu, Vajra Chandrasekara, Vandana Singh, Gautam Bhatia, and Shiv Ramdas. Outside of science fiction, there’s also Mimi Mondal, Priya Sharma, Indrapramit Das, Usman Malik, Nibedita Sen, ML Krishnan, and many others, especially in the world of short stories.

In terms of trends, I’m seeing a lot of cross-genre and cross-cultural science fiction and fantasy, which I love. We’re getting Western readers used to the idea of English stories that aren’t written purely for them, and we’re witnessing a global shift in acceptance toward that. I think it’s still a struggle to get readers in India to recognize the literary merits of genre fiction, but the trend is moving in a positive direction there too, especially with the work that people like Tarun Saint, Manjula Padmanabhan, and Salik Shah are doing.