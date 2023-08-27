Extracted from the chapter, ‘I Do a Kissinger’, from the book ‘Fading Footprints’, authored by former IAS officer, BS Raghavan. Published by Palaniappa Bros, Chennai

I was getting concerned about the fast-depleting stocks of foodgrains which might result in the collapse of the public distribution system so imperative for national food security. At my instance, the Government appointed a committee, with myself as the chairman, to go into the minimum essential buffer stock that should be in hand to fulfil the Government’s obligation in this respect.

The committee, after taking note of the requirements for day-to-day consumption, emergencies and insurance against unforeseen contingencies determined the minimum to be around 27 million tonnes, as against 20 million tonnes or less with the FCI.

No other option

I was convinced that the country had no option but to go in for the import of at least another three million tonnes of wheat. Instead of writing a long paper on the subject, following my usual practice, I wrote on a poster-size paper in different colours with felt pens the salient bullet points giving the stock in hand, emerging needs and the unavoidability of import of wheat, suggesting the USA as the source of supply as the ruling prices were very low (around $140 per tonne) at that time.

I showed the poster to Rao Birendra Singh and with his approval, I took it to Indira Gandhi. She smiled at my Madison Avenue type technique and asked me to go ahead.

I then handed her a note in which I explained that the whole operation had to be conducted with the utmost secrecy as any leakage of information that India was in for the purchase of three million tons would jack up prices in the US markets, and even an increase of a couple of dollars per tonne would mean a loss of six million dollars.

Preferably, the person deputed to make the purchase should go incognito under an assumed name, vested with full powers and discretion to scout around the commodity auction centres, collect commercial intelligence, get the quotations in a surprise move, negotiate the best prices with selected suppliers and clinch the deals on the spot. She put her initials on the note which became my precious covenant.

I went from her to the Foreign Secretary who gave me a pseudo posting as a research officer in the Indian Consulate of New York. I was armed with the authority to take decisions, including payments of about $450 million needed for completing the transaction.

All arrangements for purchase of tickets, stay in hotels and drawal of foreign exchange for my official use were made by me at my level with not a soul except the Prime Minister, Principal Secretary to PM and the Foreign Secretary knowing about it. I wonder whether in all administrative history there was another instance of a single individual being trusted to undertake such an onerous responsibility, involving the outgo of such a huge amount.

Top secret though the operation was, I could not have executed it single handed. I needed help both in terms of aides and facilities. As soon as I reached New York, I quickly thumbed through the pages of the telephone directory only to let out whoops of joy on discovering that two friends of mine were in just the right slots for my purpose.

One was Varadachari, who was Minister (Commercial) in the Indian Embassy, and the other was Seshan (No, not T.N. but N.K. who was formerly PS to Indira Gandhi), who was Deputy Director General, Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals. Both spoke Tamil which was also an ideal code language to preserve the secrecy of discussions amongst us.

I immediately rang them up at Washington and asked them to drop every thing and meet me at New York without asking questions over the telephone. They were also tickled no end when they were told on arrival about my Kissinger-like mission, and whole-heartedly got into the spirit of the escapade. We formed the Three Musketeers travelling from coast to coast, inspecting the ports and ascertaining the best ones from which to despatch the wheat. We also unobtrusively visited the wheat auction centres and watched keenly the movement of prices.

On the evening when prices were at what we judged to be the lowest point, from our hotel we sent fax messages to all the grain supplying firms to quote their offers for different grades of wheat by 9 a.m. the next morning. The quotations thus received were critically examined and analysed, and the shortlisted firms asked to meet us by the evening of the next day, to give clarifications, where needed, commit to delivery schedules with reference to the ports specified and to sign the contracts.

The first inkling that Indian public had of my mission was when a Times of India correspondent in Washington D.C., got wind of it after my return and sent a detailed despatch. All the media hounds were chagrined at my giving them the slip and Inder Malhotra, my long time friend in the media fraternity, was particularly peeved that he had been to my house when I was preparing to leave for the USA within the next couple of hours, and I, looking casual and relaxed my lungi, gave him no clue of the big deal. He it was who wrote a long article in The Statesman in which he compared my exploit to that of Henry Kissinger (who paved the way for President Richard Nixon’s historic visit to China, by making a dash to that country by stealth).

Smooth operation

Thanks to the help of both Varadachari and Seshan, and the perfect coordination among the US and Indian port authorities, including the meticulous inspection of the grains for ensuring strict conformity with specifications, the whole operation was conducted smoothly, so much so the huge quantity of three million tons reached the earmarked warehouses of the FCI without the slightest hitch.

Within a couple of months, I accompanied Indira Gandhi in 1980 to the CHOGM (standing officially for the Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting, to which the media gave a mischievous twist as Chaps Holidaying on Government Money!) held in Melbourne in Australia.

While there, I persuaded her to buy another million-and-a-half tonnes of wheat from the Australian Wheat Board. Striking a deal with it was easy and above board since it was a Government organisation. I stayed back for 15 days to visit its warehouses, grains inspectorate and port arrangements.

After preliminary discussions with the Chairman (Sir Lesley Price) of the Board, I returned to India to get the PM’s approval for the outline of the deal within which to bargain and complete the negotiations.

I flew to Melbourne a second time to sign the contract. This operation too went off without a jarring note.

About the book Title: Fading Footprints Author: BS Raghavan Publisher: Palaniappa Brothers Price: ₹385

