Halloween Horrors

Fear Factor

Launching on 31 October is A Baker’s Dozen -13 Chilling Indian Tales of Macabre – a collection of Short Stories that takes you on a sinister journey through India, past and present. Legends of a violent past come alive, ancient shrines are imbued with paranormal auras, nondescript railway stations become the setting of ghostly tales, sinister presences greet you on bridges. Penned by Arun Hariharan, an Indian Army veteran, and inspired by his stints in remote areas, these stories with authentic settings promise to be a haunting read .

***

Paranormal Activity

Recently launched, GHOST HUNTER, GAURAV TIWARI: The life and legacy of India’s foremost paranormal investigator is an unusual book about an unusual person and activity. Gaurav Tiwari started the Indian Paranormal Society in India, and some of the major supernatural incidents the society investigated included the hauntings at Mukesh Mills, Prithviraj Cemetery, Karkardooma Court, and many private homes.

Tiwari was found dead at the age of thirty-two a few years back. Was it a suicide or was it something more? The book written by Abhirup Dhar, a banker by profession, probes this and more.

