India@75 to be big theme at Jaipur Litt Fest

The 15th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival, which will be held from March 5- 14 in hybrid format, will highlight India turning 75, with several sessions on the various facets of India’s journey so far.

The sessions will discuss topics like the narratives and counter-narratives of the electoral process and democratic system, evolution of modern India, the disability rights movement, Indian rural middle class, the pandemic’s impact on migrant workers and more.

Topics of discussion

Of course books and authors will be centre stage at these discussions. For instance, the electoral process panel will have former Chief Election Commissioner of India and author of Every Vote Counts Navin B Chawla in conversation with the author of Makers of Modern Dalit History Guru Prakash Paswan.

Authors of upcoming books like J NU: Nationalism and India’s Uncivil War (Makarand Paranjape), The Young and the Restless: Youth and Politics in India (Gurmehar Kaur ), Republic of Hindutva: How the Sangh Is Reshaping Indian Democracy and Cultivating Democracy (Badri Narayan ) will be at the event

Under the disability rights umbrella, Indian social entrepreneur, writer, and disability rights activist Nipun Malhotra; journalist and novelist C.K. Meena, and Senior Vice President and Head of SAP Engineering Academy V.R Ferose have co-authored an insightful book on the lives of Persons with Disabilities in India, The Invisible Majority: India’s Abled Disabled that will be talked about at the event.

A leading scholar of rural economy, Maryam Aslany, will talk about her new book Contested Capital: Rural Middle Classes in India, throwing light on the vast, evolving rural middle classes in India.

On the poetic front, writer, poet, and musicologist Yatindra Mishra and scholar, writer, academic and historian, Tripurdaman Singh will speak of the lives and legacy of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and Subhadra Kumari Chauhan.

There will also be a session concentrated on ‘Sri Aurobindo’, where medical doctor, poet, and philosopher Pariksith Singh and writer Makarand R. Paranjape, in conversation with academic, editor, and writer Malashri Lal, will explore their perspectives of Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy and his ‘inner quest’ as articulated in his writings and life

Senior journalist Sagarika Ghose, author of the political biography Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister, will present a personal portrait of Vajpayee in her new book Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Former Indian Navy Officer Captain MNR Samant (author of Operation X) and author Sandeep Unnithan will explore the inner world of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan with naval historian Commodore Srikant B. Kesnur.

The harsh realities of the pandemic and the situation of migrant workers will be touched upon by during discussions around award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s 1232 Kms and Puja Changoiwala’s Homebound.