A practical guide to start up

Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his book From Startup to Exit: An Insider’s Guide to Launching and Scaling Your Tech Business on September 28. The book not only draws on Nadkarni’s own start-up journey but features interviews with successful tech entrepreneurs, and offers practical “how to” advise from idea stage to IPO.

Nadkarni's outfit Livemocha pioneered the concept of social language learning and was later acquired by RosettaStone. Prior to Livemocha, Shirish was the founder of TeamOn Systems, a mobile wireless e-mail pioneer that was acquired by Research in Motion in 2002. Clearly he has loads of domain experience to share.