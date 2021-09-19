Out this month

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Indian Innings: The Journey of Indian Cricket from 1947
Edited by: Ayaz Memon
It's a story that never tires readers as well as writers, at least in India – that of Indian cricket. Veteran sports journalist and author Ayaz Memom now curates a special book on the game -- Indian Innings -- which is a compilation of some of the finest writings on cricket in India. Through pieces by renowned writers and thinkers of the game, Memom traces its development in a newly independent country to the present -- when it has become a cricketing superpower. The book brings together writers as diverse as Shashi Tharoor, Raj Singh Durgapur, KN Prabhu, Sharda Ugra, Ramachandra Guha and Anil Dharker.
Westland Sport | Price ₹ 799
Elusive Non-violence: The Making and Unmaking of Gandhi’s Religion of Ahimsa
Jyotirmaya Sharma
Gandhi and his life-long engagement with the concept of ‘ahimsa’ has been a subject of much study. Jyotirmaya Sharma, professor of Political Science at the University of Hyderabad, tries to deconstruct Gandhi’s ahimsa in his new book Elusive Non-Violence. He critically studies the idea of locating ahmisa within the Hindu tradition, and puts forward the suggestion that it fails as a concept and practice largely because of it being placed in the religious realm. A work of critical value, it aims to bring in nuanced layers to Gandhian scholarship.
Westland Context | Price ₹ 699
Imaan
Manoranjan Byapari
Translated by Arunava Sinha
He is the boy who had entered the Central Jail as an infant and had spent much of his early life shuttling between a juvenile home and prison. With no home to return to, Imaan pitches his tent at Jadavpur railway station, and picks up rag picking as his occupation. The underbelly of life around the railway station creates an urge to return to the security of a prison cell in Imaan. Written by the inimitable Manoranjan Byapari, Imaan is an exploration of the life of the homeless millions who are forced to take each day as it comes. It is translated by Arunava Sinha who has brought over 60 works of poetry, fiction and non-fiction to English from Bengali, and vice versa.
Imprint: Eka | Price: ₹ 499
Shift : Decisions for a Net Zero World
Namrata Rana and Utkarsh Majumdar
A book that addresses the impact of the pandemic on business responsibilities, Shift, co-authored by Namrata Rana and Utkarsh Majumdar, explores development options without carbon emissions. As the title suggests, the authors moot a ‘shift’ in approach, which requires collaboration as well as a breaking down of the methods of the past, and curating a future built on new models. The book focuses on how companies can move towards net zero without leaving anyone behind.
Imprint: Westland Business | Price: ₹699
