It was a cold Wednesday, around four weeks after I entered the esteemed portals of IIM Bangalore (IIMB) for my MBA. On that day, July 24, 1991, then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh presented an epochal budget that marked the beginning of economic liberalisation of India. The period since has marked a period of dramatic transformation for the country as well as for IIMB. Today, India is the fastest growing large economy in the world and IIMB is ranked among the top business schools in the world, higher than University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School, University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and Cornell University’s Johnson School.

This month, more than 31 years after I graduated from IIMB, I had the opportunity to read this marvellous book that brings back many memories, but also lays out in great detail, an incredible “behind the scenes” story, of how this amazing campus came about, and how it has evolved over the last 40-plus years.

The author, Kiran Keswani, is an architect and urban designer, and is the co-founder of Everyday City Lab, which focuses on design, research and teaching pertaining to public spaces. She once trained with the famed architect Balkrishna Doshi, who was the master architect of IIMB. In many ways, as much as this book is about the origins, architectural evolution and people’s perspectives of this campus, the book also seems to be homage to the great architect by his student.

Verdant and stunning campus

The book traces the evolution of the institution, from its temporary premises at Langford Road, to the early phases of the construction of the permanent campus, and the evolution of the campus over several decades, to what is today a verdant and stunning campus. The IIMB Campus is a tranquil oasis in the middle of bustling Bengaluru, often ranked among the finest examples of modern institutional architecture in India. The book is organised into major phases – the beginnings of the institution, the first phase of construction led by Doshi and the later phases of expansion. The last section explores the delicate balance between preserving the timelessness of the architecture, while balancing the practical requirements of a growing campus and the rapidly evolving pedagogy and methods of instruction in leading business schools.

According to the book, three potential sites were evaluated for the campus back in the mid-70s, and the 100 acre site on Bannerghatta Road was finally selected, with proximity to industrial collaborations influencing the final decision. Doshi drew inspiration from Lalbagh Gardens and Cubbon Park in conceptualizing the new campus, with sprawling public grounds. He was particular about the timelessness of the design, and drew inspiration from Madurai Meenakshi temple, with its beautiful stone structure and corridors providing a stunning backdrop that has stayed on as a magnet attracting pilgrims, and guiding public life in the region over centuries. To quote Doshi from the book “I recollected my journey when I went with my children to the Madurai temple. It was one place which belonged to everyone. Everybody participated, because it was a sacred place. People stayed long. They spent days there, the rains came, the sunlight came..”. Doshi placed a lot of importance on using locally sourced natural materials, including granite stone from nearby Bettahalasur. He thought that granite stone, used in the construction of all temples in India, would make the campus feel timeless.

Having visited many of the leading institutional campuses in India, in my view, what sets the campus of IIMB apart, is its consistency of architecture and design. A meticulous master plan was put in place by Doshi over 45 years ago, and every stage of expansion since then has been in strict adherence to the master plan, not only in the structures but also in the aesthetics. For example, one part of the classroom complex was built in the 1980s, another part in the 2010s and there is no way to tell that the parts were built thirty years apart from each other. The campus design thus seamlessly merges history with modernity, creating an experience of the present that respects both the past and the future.

The book is not just a chronicle of the campus construction, but reflects at a deep level, the apparent contradictions and diverging perspectives of the people who influenced the journey, including various Directors, Deans and students. The campus was built at a unique time, where government funding was available over a long period of time. IIMB’s architecture has been compared to temple construction in the book, highlighting the leisurely pace afforded by government funding (akin to ancient kingdoms funding temple construction over decades), that allowed thoughtful reflection on educational spaces. In contrast, many of the newer IIMs which came about in the last 20 years have had to do with limited upfront capital funding that quickly dried up. A case in point is the 2023-24 Union Budget, where the total funding for IIMs was brought down by 50 per cent from the previous years.

Pergola and walkways

I remember the IIMB campus for its majestic stone buildings, and the pergolas and walkways, casting ever changing light and shadows all over campus. The Pergola as an architectural language is given a lot of importance at IIMB. Doshi explains: “The Pergola has one advantage - you get sunlight, but you can also control it. You feel semi-shaded then the shadows come. They change all the time because the sun changes. Then they also hit the walls and you see a very different space. One of the most important features of this campus has been the pergola and the walkways.” A key detail brought out by Keswani is the importance assigned to co-existing with nature. Planning regulations by Doshi capped building heights at three floors, promoting respect for nature and landscape by keeping structures below treetop level.

A vital aspect of the design of a campus is its adaptability to changes in programmes and activities within the master plan, embracing growth and change as central themes. Although buildings aren’t always designed or maintained to adapt, the ones at IIM have successfully evolved to accommodate increased student numbers over decades, while keeping the continuity and consistency across the various parts of the campus. Architects Sanjay Mohe and Medappa designed the new dining hall, which was added as recently as 2022. This structure is hailed as an architectural interpolation respecting legacy while innovating new design approaches. The campus is a testament to high-level architectural detailing, where materials like stone, concrete, and metal meet with precision, reflecting rigorous planning and execution.

The last twenty-year period has seen a revolution in academic instruction methods and digitisation. This has various implications for campuses such as IIMB is brought out in detail using the example of the evolving layout of the library on campus. As printed books fell out of favour, the library started to offer casual and comfortable reading settings and discussion rooms - reinforcing the campus ethos as a reflective, meditative space of learning.

When hearing about IIMB, one of the images that springs to mind for many is the campus’s role in the movie 3 Idiots. The IIMB campus has become iconic as the location in which most part of this super-hit movie is set. The book sees this as a demonstration of the flexibility of the campus and its people - serving as a film set, while providing insights into student life for the actors. In turn, students got unique insights into the entertainment industry, and a chance to interact at a very informal level, with many of the artists and crew who stayed on campus for six months.

Friendships and networks

The friendships and networks developed during my time at this campus continue to have an immense influence for me. Looking back, the intangible aspects of the campus environment that foster social interaction and enhance the learning experience through thoughtfully designed communal spaces played a role. For example, Doshi’s decision to cluster classroom buildings around courtyards facilitating interaction, the placement of the student mess right in between the academic and hostel blocks, serving as a landing area for students to interact before and after classes, are all thoughtful architectural elements that promoted many rich and memorable impromptu interactions.

One is hard pressed to find much that can be improved about this book. At times the book seems to go back and forth along the timeline of the campus, especially in the later sections, that the reader could find to be somewhat disconcerting. Perhaps the chapters on the implementation of the architecture and the nurturing of nature could be better integrated into the first couple of chapters, which trace the timeline of the institute.

Although the book’s primary purpose is to bring to life the story of the architecture of this campus, this is also a book where one can learn much about the history of IIMB as an institution as well. As we look back on the last 50 years of the institute, and look forward to the next 50, Doshi’s original notion of the interplay of timelessness and permanence in architecture imbues the campus with a sense of sacredness that has retained its relevance and meaning. I am sure it will continue to do so for the decades to come.

(The reviewer is Managing Director, Astra Zeneca, and IIMB Alumnus, PGP ’93. The views are personal)

About the book Title: IIMB: How an iconic campus was built Author: Kiran Keswani Publisher: El Croquis Pages: 176 pages Price: ₹2,800 (Hardcover)