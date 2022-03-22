Review: The HR Superstar:  Unlocking your master key to success 

It takes a lot to start the first chapter of a book meant for HR professionals by saying, “Human Resources traditionally has been the choice of those passed over by the “better” professional programmes.”

That is Sridhar Ganesh for you. I have always known him to speak from his heart and that is what this book is about – in content and style. His experience, stature and wisdom in many ways gives him the right to say it as it is.

But don’t get carried away as yet. His own personal choice of HR as a specialisation at IIM Calcutta soon reveals the central message from Sridhar – HR is not a mere avocation. It is a calling that needs a special inclination. In fact, it is a privilege.

If you are looking for a book with theories, models and best practices about the function, you may be disappointed. The book is entirely meant for the functionary – the HR professional.

Candid and insightful

It is to me best seen as a series of candid and insightful conversations that a seasoned HR Leader is willing to have with you, the HR professional, about various aspects of what it takes to make an impact and more importantly enjoy the journey.

To get the best out of those conversations, one must be willing to be challenged and asked some hard questions and Sridhar does a lot of that. Of course, Sridhar also backs it up with several examples and stories of his own and other HR professionals.

I liked the second chapter very much. The chapter where Sridhar talks about everyday greatness. A subject that is close to my heart too – why managing the everyday moments of truth in the lives of employees we come in touch with and doing it well matters.

Similarly, chapter four which talks about the initial years and why it matters is very insightful. I particularly liked the four pillars for the early years that Sridhar outlines based on his own experience and his research with HR heads. Given the way HR functions are organised today, the huge reliance on service providers and the transactional pressures on one side and the pressures to roll out initiatives that HR professionals find themselves under, there is very little functional guidance and mentoring that young HR professionals receive. In fact, most are on their own. So, the focus on building one’s capability that Sridhar talks about is very relevant.

A seat at the table

The chapters on being an HR leader who wins acceptance and gets a seat at the table are very interesting. The practical ideas about understanding the business and mastery over business finance and the ability to differentiate between strategic and tactical matters is very useful. I especially liked the section on being an effective member of the top leadership team – the MANCOM.

The chapters on creating an energising workplace, a great culture and leveraging the power of coaching offer a simple way of understanding what can otherwise be difficult subjects to comprehend.

Another very distinguishing aspect of Sridhar, that does get reflected in the book quite well, is the strong need for aligning one’s actions to the business. Given Sridhar’s long years as a member of the Management Board, his view of HR from this vantage point is indeed valuable.

In fact, the inability to align HR actions to business outcomes is often the biggest challenge that HR professionals face and the biggest disappointment among business leaders about HR. Sridhar’s way of looking at the role, the capabilities and mindsets may hold the key to this challenge.

Deep insights

The human dimensions of HR that are strongly represented throughout the book strongly reflect Sridhar’s personal strengths and deep insights about people and human behaviour.

The HR Superstar can be viewed as a reference book – something one can pick up and read when caught in a dilemma or when one is looking for a point of view.

One is often told that everything is changing so fast and what we know is no longer relevant. It may be true in some ways. But Sridhar’s book reminds us that some of the fundamental values and principles are indeed timeless. A good reminder indeed.

There is just another completely different way of looking at this book. It goes beyond literally reading the book. One can go through the book and just step back and understand the life and times of a quintessential HR Leader.

(Ganesh Chella is Founder Totus Consulting & Co-Founder & Managing Director, CFI, and co-author of the bestseller book, ‘HR Here & Now – the making of the quintessential people champion’ .)

About the book

The HR Superstar: Unlocking your master key to success

Sridhar Ganesh

Locksley Hall Publishing LLP

Rs 299

Check out the book on Amazon