Flying to Goa is set to become expensive with the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) approving Mopa airport’s tariff proposal. According to an ad-hoc tariff order issued in September, domestic and international passengers are charged ₹750 and ₹1,100, respectively, as user development fee (UDF). These charges are in effect till December-end. The authority has approved a hike in three slabs for a period starting from January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2028.

Under the new tariff order released last week, departing domestic and international passengers will be charged ₹820 and ₹1,120, respectively. Passengers arriving at Mopa airport, too, will have to pay an UDF of ₹350 and ₹480. These rates will be applicable till March 31, 2025, post which higher charges will apply.

The GMR Group operates Mopa airport, which is Goa’s second airport. The greenfield airport, which has been developed at the cost of over ₹3,000 crore, commenced operations in the first phase in January. At present, it handles around 100 flights daily and sees 15,000 passengers each day.

Between 2025 and 2028, domestic UDF will increase from ₹840-985 and international UDF from ₹1,200-1,340 in case of departing passengers. Domestic arriving passengers will pay between ₹360-415, while international arriving passengers will pay between ₹500-560.

AERA has also allowed the airport operator to charge airlines a variable tariff based on number of flight landings, but has turned down a request for differential peak and non peak hour charge. The variable charge will be on place for FY24 and FY25.

“Manohar International Airport, Mopa, Goa, is a new airfield airport operating in close vicinity of another airport and [its] traffic is yet to be stabilised. The proposed variable tariff plan is to attract additional flights and generate additional revenue which will help reduce aeronautical charges in the long term,” said AERA in its order approving the proposal.