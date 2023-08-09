Kalanithi Maran, Chairman of Sun Group, has sought the attachment of 50 per cent of SpiceJet’s daily revenues towards payment of ₹393 crore the low-cost airline owes him. He has filed an application in the Delhi High Court, stating that Ajay Singh, MD and Chairman of the airline, has not complied with the said orders.

On August 9, Maran’s legal representative, Mainider Singh, said that SpiceJet had not yet furnished an affidavit detailing its financial assets and liabilities. Singh went on to allege that the airline had brazenly disregarded court orders issued by the High Court and Supreme Court. He said that Singh was non-compliant, suggesting SpiceJet was actively sidestepping its legal obligations.

Singh said that the Code of Civil Procedure empowers the court to order the arrest of a judgment debtor for non-compliance with asset affidavit orders. He further said that SpiceJet’s persistent refusal to adhere to such directives deprives the airline of the right to be heard before the court.

non-adherence

Singh further said that SpiceJet had a history of non-adherence to court orders. He highlighted the airline did not comply with a High Court order dated November 4, 2020, directing the submission of an affidavit of asset disclosure. Despite subsequent reaffirmation of this directive in a May 29 order, SpiceJet has yet to fulfill this requirement within the stipulated four-week timeframe.

This legal tussle traces its origins back to a complex web of share transfers and financial transactions that unfolded in 2015. Maran and his investment vehicle, KAL Airways, transferred a significant stake in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh. This transfer came laden with substantial liabilities, totaling an approximate ₹1,500 crore.

Subsequent arbitration proceedings culminated in a ruling that awarded Maran a refund of ₹579 crore, coupled with accrued interest. The arbitration decision further imposed a set of obligations and guarantees upon SpiceJet.

The Delhi High Court has responded to Maran’s application by issuing a notice to SpiceJet, demanding the submission of a comprehensive statement of accounts within a week. The court has additionally summoned Ajay Singh to appear personally on August 24, reinforcing the gravity of the situation.