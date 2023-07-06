Total funding of start-ups i declined 24 per cent in H1 2023 at $5.5 billion, compared to $7.3 billion in H2 2022, , and a staggering 72 per cent drop compared to H1 2022 at $19.7 billion, according to a report by Tracxn, a SaaS-based market intelligence platform.

According to the report, the Indian start-up ecosystem faced a challenging first half of 2023 as funding experienced a significant decline. While still ranking among the top three funded geographies globally (after the US and the UK), the region’s funding trend mirrored the declining trend witnessed around the world.

The number of funding rounds also experienced a substantial decrease in H1 2023 at 536, with a drop of 43 per cent compared to H2 2022 at 946, and 66 per cent compared to H1 2022 at 1,586.

Neha Singh, Co-Founder, Tracxn said: “Despite India being one of the top-performing countries across the globe with respect to funding in the private sector, it is currently facing a deceleration in funding due to inflation and other macroeconomic factors.”

Nevertheless, India still continues to be one of the fastest-growing economies. India’s start-up ecosystem ranked third in terms of funding in 2022, and it moved up to second in Q1 2023, and there is a tremendous amount of growth potential, she added.

Late-stage rounds in H1 2023 witnessed a decline of 71 per cent, amounting to $3.8 billion, compared to H1 2022. Early-stage rounds secured $1.4 billion, reflecting a 44 per cent decline from H2 2022, and a significant 73 per cent drop from H1 2022. Seed-stage rounds faced a similar fate, with a 41 per cent drop from H2 2022 and a 71 per cent fall from H1 2022, securing only $315 million in funding.

Despite these challenges, the first half of 2023 witnessed 14 funding rounds surpassing $100 million, marking a 17 per cent increase from H2 2022. In H1 2023, the top-performing sectors were Environment Tech, FinTech and retail.