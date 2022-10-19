Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust, will see a near 26 per cent ramp-up in capacity over the next seven to eight years, backed by ongoing projects undertaken by the port and others that are in the pipeline. The total capacity is expected to increase to around 110 million tonne (mt) by 2030, said PL Haranadh, Chairman, SMP Kolkata.

The port in its dual dock systems at Kolkata and Haldia has a capacity of 87.35 mt, and handles more than 3,000 vessels with a cargo handling of around 60 mt, or 8-9 per cent of the cargo handled by the major ports.

“For the first time in the history of the port we will cross 100 mt capacity, backed by projects that are under execution and those that are in the pipeline,” Haranadh told newspersons at a press conference on Wednesday.

Haranadh, who is the Chairman of Paradip Port Authority, recently took over the additional charge of SMP, Kolkata.

SMP has lined up investments to the tune of ₹2,400 crore across various expansion projects over the next eight years. It is looking to add capacity addition at 4.02 mt, and plans to set up OT-2 for handling of liquid bulk cargo at HDC (Haldia dock). It also plans a floating riverine barge jetty with two floating cranes at Sagar/Sandheads at HDC. Some of the other projects include commissioning of automated tide gauge system in Hooghly estuary, setting up of 1MW solar PV power plant in HDC township, and opening the Eden Channel for Haldia dock, thereby reducing the dredging cost from more than ₹400 crore to less than ₹300 crore per annum.

This apart, some other projects that are in the pipeline include rejuvenation of KP docks at Kolkata dock system through PPP for handling containers and other bulk cargo. The concession agreement has been signed in September. It also plans to mechanise berth No 2 of HDC and develop a cluster of berths at SMP Kolkata aimed at capacity augmentation.

The port registered 12 per cent growth in cargo throughput during April-September, and handled 30.53 mt of cargo, against 27.33 mt in the same period last year. It had registered a cargo throughput of 64 mt during 2019-20, which was one of the highest in its 151-year history. This fell to around 58 mt in 2020-21 due to Covid-induced slowdown. However, it is hopeful of surpassing the figure of 64 mt which it had registered in 2019-20 during the current fiscal.

During April-September, HDC handled 22.84 mt of cargo, against 20.26 mt last year (an increase of 13 per cent), while Kolkata dock (KDS) handled 7.68 mt (7.06 mt) a growth of around nine per cent.

Traffic improved at HDC in respect of POL (crude), LPG, manganese ore, other ore, rock phosphate, limestone, coking and non-coking coal and petroleum among others while KDS registered growth in respect of vegetable oil, other liquid, raw materials of fertilizer, iron and steel, pulse, coking coal and limestone.