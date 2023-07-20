The Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (RCSUDAN) flights have witnessed significant success since its inception, with more than 1.23 crore passengers having travelled utilised the scheme. The initiative has played a pivotal role in boosting regional air connectivity, benefiting both passengers and remote areas. The Ministry of Civil Aviation, under the leadership of Gen (Dr) VK Singh (Retd), has been actively monitoring the progress of airport development and operationalisation, ensuring timely completion.

RCSUDAN has led to the development and operationalisation of 148 airports, which include nine heliports and two water aerodromes. This has opened up new avenues for air travel, bridging the gap between major cities and remote regions. However, the process of achieving this feat hasn’t been without its challenges.

One of the major factors contributing to delays in airport development and revival has been the inability of State governments to provide land on time. This has hindered construction projects and affected the timely commencement of operations. Additionally, new entrants to the aviation sector, have experienced delays in obtaining Schedule Commuter Operator permits due to difficulties in fulfilling necessary requirements promptly.

Another crucial aspect that has slowed down progress is obtaining clearances related to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Environmental Clearances. These stringent regulatory processes are necessary for safeguarding the environment, but could lead to time-consuming procedures.

Aircraft availability has been another issue, with a lack of suitable aircraft and leasing problems causing delays. The long lead time for delivery of small aircraft has also impacted the expansion of air services to various regions. Furthermore, the challenges of procuring spares from abroad have hindered the smooth functioning of airports, heliports, and water aerodromes.

To address these bottlenecks, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been closely monitoring the upgradation works and taking measures to eliminate hurdles in the operationalization process. Timely action and coordination with state governments, UTs, and PSUs have been instrumental in ensuring the progress of the scheme.