The travel preferences of Indian tourists have undergone a significant transformation in 2023, driven by changing global circumstances and a desire for enriching experiences. As the world gradually recovers from the Covid pandemic, Indian travellers are demonstrating a newfound appetite for luxury and a penchant for exploring offbeat destinations.

According to a recent survey by TravClan, a prominent platform for travel agents, there has been a remarkable shift in the type of accommodations preferred by Indian tourists. In 2023, more than 50 per cent of the bookings were for branded hotel chains, representing a substantial increase from the 25 per cent recorded in mid-2022. Leading the list of the most booked hotel chains were Ramada, Taj, Novotel, and Marriott, showcasing a preference for upscale hospitality and opulent amenities.

Destinations

The survey also revealed a significant change in how Indian travellers choose their sightseeing options when visiting destinations. Over 50 per cent of the respondents reported that their customers were prioritising lesser-known, offbeat places over the traditionally famous tourist spots. This trend indicates a growing desire for authentic experiences, cultural immersion, and a deeper connection with local communities.

One of the most striking developments in the Indian travel industry is the surge in demand for luxury travel experiences. Affluent Indian tourists are increasingly willing to splurge on premium hotel chains that offer personalised services and immersive activities. The first half of 2023 witnessed a notable increase in bookings for luxury accommodations, suggesting that Indians are seeking memorable and indulgent getaways that cater to their tastes.

Alongside the rise in luxury travel, the survey also unveiled a diverse range of reasons for travel among Indian tourists. Leisure travel dominated the charts, constituting 45 per cent of the trips, while business travel accounted for 25 per cent. Family reunions, adventure getaways, and religious pilgrimages made up 15 per cent, 10 per cent, and 5 per cent, respectively, indicating a broad spectrum of travel preferences.

Busiest airport

When it comes to air travel, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport continued to hold the top position as the busiest airport in India. With the recent addition of a fourth terminal, the airport is further enhancing its capacity to cater to growing passenger numbers. Data from TravClan showed that Delhi airport witnessed 20 per cent more passenger traffic than its closest competitor, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport. Mumbai’s prominence as a major business hub and its extensive connectivity with global destinations secured its second position on the list.

As the first half of 2023 concludes, the Indian travel industry is experiencing dynamic changes, in response to evolving preferences and aspirations. Domestic travel is rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, while international travel is gradually picking up momentum. With rising affluence, a growing affinity for enriching experiences, and a willingness to explore new horizons, the outlook for the Indian travel industry remains promising. As the sector adapts to these changing trends, travellers can expect a wealth of options to cater to their evolving tastes, whether it be luxury stays or venturing into uncharted territories for authentic and immersive travel experiences.