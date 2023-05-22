The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday said it has roped in German sportswear major Adidas as the kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted, “I’m pleased to announced @BCCI’s partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brand. Welcome aboard @adidas (sic).”

I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 22, 2023

The current contract with kit partner, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, maker of Killer Jeans, is set to expire by the month-end. Killer Jeans had stepped in as an interim sponsor after Mobile Premier League pulled out of the contract.

BCCI has been in talks with Adidas for this contract for some time.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit