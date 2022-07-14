Techproof Me: The Art Of Mastering Ever-Changing Technology

Every day we are bombarded with confident pronouncements from enthusiastic technologists. Software is eating the world. AI will rule the world. Everyone should learn to code. No wonder then that we develop a Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). TechProof Meis an antidote to this FOMO that envelops both techies and non-techies from time to time.

The book aims to enhance the reader’s technology quotient and succeeds in its mission.

It is an insightful commentary on several technology topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Internet of Things, and Quantum Computing. There are no deep dives but Siddharth provides you a feel for how such complex technologies work and their potential impact. All this in plain English without any jargon. This is tough to pull off but Siddharth does a good job here.

Another distinguishing factor is that global technology and trends are contextualised for Indian audiences. Usually, Indian readers have to read technology books targeted at the Western audiences and try to figure out their relevance in India.

You’ll find multiple references to economic theories, personal anecdotes and spiritual reflections throughout the book. After all, sense-making of a complex terrain requires many different lenses. The perspective is balanced and hype-free.

Siddharth does not shy away from discussing tough topics or hard questions, all aimed at making you think and adapt to change, such as:

· Is the gig economy creating a permanent new underclass of workers?

· Middle managers: Retrain or Retire?

· Parents putting children in programming classes: those skills may be obsolete.

· Citizens: Isn’t it better to give your data to governments, rather than corporations?

Section 2 of the book is all about how the current form of the modern organisation came about. This will be familiar to B-school graduates. Siddharth’s contribution here is to extend that construct to off-shoring and explain how the Indian IT services industry became an integral part of global organisations.

Techproof Me is not a research-oriented or an academic book but a book by an expert practitioner for other practitioners. Drawing on his own experience, Siddharth serves a bit of strategy consulting advice with a side of spiritual self-help. What’s the success mantra for staying on top of tech trends? Know yourself, Know your Audience, and Articulate crisply. The book is sprinkled with such examples and thinking tools that Siddharth has himself used in his career.

According to Siddharth, there are four typical roles—Soldier, Originator, Leader and Experience Designer– to leverage technology in our organisations. Instead of thinking of these as separate roles, it’s also useful to think of these as different hats you’ll have to wear at different times.

Reading Techproof Meis akin to sitting down with an experienced elder brother who’s generously sharing lessons and reflections.Each chapter has several interesting detours, which readers can further explore.

A list of resources and further readings would have been handy. TechProof Me is not a primer on the hot technologies of the day but still a glossary and an appendix with short explainers of technologies would have been nice a garnishing.

Software programmers who know the minutiae of their craft but would like a big picture perspective will find this book useful. Managers and would-be managers would benefit most from this book.

So, to be Techproof, should we all learn to code? The answer is no. But everyone should have a better grasp of key technology developments and their impact at the personal, professional and societal levels.

(Kashyap Kompella is an industry analyst, author, educator and AI advisor. He is the co-author of the Amazon bestseller Practical Artificial Intelligence.)

Check out the book on Amazon

About the Book

Techproof Me: The Art Of Mastering Ever-Changing Technology

Siddharth Pai

Penguin Random House,

₹399; 187 Pages