The Battle Against Covid: Diary of a Bureaucrat

Much has been written about the devastating Covid pandemic that ravaged our society these past two years– so comprehensive and spread out was its impact on the lives of all people - young old, men women, rich poor. Being a new virus, the global response, during the initial stages, was one of shock, confusion and bewilderment –unclear on how it spread and at what speed, the rate of infectivity, transmission dynamics, duration, mode of attack and fatality.

Various views emerged about its mode of transmission that ranged from touching surfaces or door knobs that may have been touched by the infected, necessitating frequent handwashing, to mixing with people, resulting in the extreme step of locking down all social interaction. With testing as the only means of diagnosing infected persons, who to prioritise in an environment of scarce testing kits, became a critical issue. Protective gear for caregivers and isolating infected patients during their treatment was a major logistical challenge in hospitals that were often overcrowded. And above all coping and allaying the fear and stigma to the disease by people, while at the same time, enforcing social discipline to the lockdown was arduous.

Multifaceted problem

Responding to such a multifaceted problem and without the luxury of having any prior knowledge of where and how the virus can strike and literally coping with the situation as it emerged on a daily basis was like trying to hold onto air bubbles. Instructions and guidelines were being issued with rapid frequency by multiple authorities at the central and state government levels only to end up on the desk of the District Collector, who was, without any training or an understanding of the nature of the virus, simply expected to rise to the occasion –organising, guiding and monitoring the response with whatever resources that were available at that point of time. In other words, in the ultimate analysis, what really counted in arresting the spread of the virus, containing it or preparing the people to cope with the pandemic, was what the District Collector and his team of officials did or did not do.

It is in understanding the district level responses to managing what was clearly an impossible situation in March 2020, that the interestingly written book of Tarun Pithode, the then District Collector of Bhopal, “ The Battle Against Covid – Diary of a Bureaucrat“ printed by Bloomsbury, assumes significance. In the fascinating unravelling of the events as they unfolded, Tarun provides a ringside view of how the district administrative machinery rolled out its response. Recounting the experiences of his fellow colleagues across the country – Pilibhit, Kurnool, Mandya, Nashik, Gandhinagar, Roopnagar, Goalpara, Jhargram, Banka, North Goa, Mumbai and Mysuru, added to the richness of the book as it clearly showed how responses differed and varied in accordance with local dynamics, contexts and settings, reiterating the wisdom of decentralizing responses, engaging civil society organizations, local communities to contain the spread of an infectious disease.

Importance of leadership

While largely anecdotal in approach, with neither jargon nor data, relating events and incidents based on personal experience, the one issue that comes out clearly is the critical importance of leadership. Tarun led from the front, valuing every colleague’s contribution and by personal example, constantly motivating officials to take risks. The book brings out the hard work, the sacrifices, the dedication of the large number of officials ranging from the community health worker, to doctors, hospital staff, to the range of other district officials – education, rural development, civil supplies, etc. Coordinating them all to ensure no dissonance and monitoring to ensure the pace even at times when no end seemed in sight, was tough. These people who worked day and night are not recognized nor their work appreciated or acknowledged. In relating the district efforts, the book fills this gap and helps people appreciate the silent work put in by an army of people to keep us safe.

A readable book, it however fell short in not giving a more nuanced and detailed analysis of what went into managing the pandemic. What were the gaps or handicaps that the Collector might have faced in scaling up the response? Also some critical sectors were totally ignored such as the closure of schools that is perhaps one of the most ruinous of all policy responses to the pandemic. As a Collector what did he do about it? The people went through immeasurable sufferings on account of sudden lockdowns and the impact on migrants and daily wage workers would have been huge. Tarun’s response to how he coped with these humanitarian and social issues, if he did, would have been invaluable in giving lessons for the future. Or was his silence on these aspects indicative of the absence of a national response? Maybe he can write a sequel.

(The reviewer is former Union Health Secretary, Government of India)

The Battle Against Covid- Diary of a Bureaucrat

Tarun Pithode

Bloomsbury India

242 pages ; ₹398

