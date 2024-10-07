The literary world of investing and wealth creation adds yet another gem to its stable with Rohit Sarin’s Unlocking Wealth: Secrets to Getting Rich at Any Age. It’s a thought-provoking book that presents the process of wealth creation in a lucid way, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of age or financial status.

Sarin, in his book, keeps the reader immersed as he paints the big picture of the journey that the businesses of Bharat are ready to take upon, to make our nation the world’s third-largest economy in the next decade.

The book, meant for all ages, actually makes you feel that age is just a number when it comes to wealth creation. It emphasises that it’s never too early or too late to begin creating wealth. The advice is highly practical as well.

Sarin outlines the importance of saving smart with judicious risk management in the process of wealth creation. The book spends a good amount of time on the importance of saving which tends to be an overlooked topic when it comes to wealth creation.

‘The longer you stay invested, the more wealth you create’ seems to be the nucleus of the book. The ‘compounding effect’ occupies a special place in this book, where its importance in both personal and professional situations is brought out beautifully.

The book explains the correlation between ‘Risk and Reward’ while giving its readers a quick glimpse of how risk taking in human beings has evolved historically.

A line from the book, “Every empire in history was the result of risk-taking by emperors and their generals” makes you think beyond numbers and realise that the modern man’s risk taking abilities are in no way comparable to the emperors of yore.

The book also subtly touches upon the consequences faced by emperors who were too greedy for their own good. The lessons taught by history are many and still would resonate with the modern man. Risk Management 101.

Staying grounded

Humility is an underrated trait in the process of wealth creation. And sometimes, usage of the term can get you in the midst of controversy despite your intention. However, Sarin doesn’t shy away from asking you to be humble if you are successful. He almost says “If you have the intention of staying successful, stay grounded”.

The importance of showing up, learning from your mistakes, focusing on ‘purpose’ rather than numbers, lifestyle management are profound topics that are discussed in simple, effective ways. It is rather rare to find a piece of literary work in the world of finance unapologetically focus on the basics and still leave you wanting for more.

In conclusion, Unlocking Wealth is a masterclass in financial literacy, offering actionable insights for readers from all walks of life. Sarin’s writing style is engaging, making complex financial concepts accessible to everyone.

The book’s emphasis on humility, risk management, and long-term thinking resonates deeply. By applying the principles outlined in this book, readers can unlock their full financial potential. Furthermore, the book stands out for its unique blend of historical context, real-world examples, and actionable advice.

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting out, this book offers valuable insights to enrich your financial journey. Sarin’s commitment to financial education is evident throughout the book. His expertise in navigating complex financial markets comes through.

Don’t judge a book by its cover. As it might surprise you. And this surely did. The book does more to you than what you think it might do.

Find the book here.

The reviewer is Vice-President, ithought Financial Consulting