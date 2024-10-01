In a country rapidly rising to become the 3rd largest economy, there is no doubt that progress is in the air. Yet, even as we surge ahead in many sectors, there remains a gap when it comes to ensuring transparency and trust in the materials we choose for our homes. The absence of clear governing standards leaves homeowners vulnerable, often left navigating a market where quality assurance isn’t guaranteed.

While 193 out of 195 countries have embraced the global standard of 20 mm & Pre-polished marble for over two decades, India remains entrenched in outdated practices that could jeopardize the longevity and aesthetic appeal of its Bulidings. As the construction industry evolves, the question looms large: When will India finally adopt this crucial standard?

What is 20 MM Advantage

The thickness of marble slabs significantly impacts their performance, with 20 mm being the ideal measurement for several compelling reasons.

Thicker slabs exhibit greater density, reducing susceptibility to damage and enhancing the sheen that marble is renowned for.

High-rise buildings are often subjected to vibrations from wind and foot traffic. The robustness of 20 mm marble provides a reliable defence against cracks, ensuring a long-lasting investment.

Marble naturally expands and contracts with temperature changes. A 20 mm thickness better accommodates these fluctuations, making it a suitable choice for regions with extreme weather conditions.

Why Pre-polished Marble

90% of homeowners make this mistake when buying marble slabs. They only check 2 polished slabs in the showroom but forget about the rest. They go home, get them installed, and once they’re polished on-site, unexpected spots and discoloured patches appear on the floor. But by then, it’s too late—the slabs are fixed, and there’s no going back.

That’s why buying pre-polished slabs is like having a marble insurance. It guarantees what you see is what you get—no hidden Surprises.

It is already a norm globally, however India still lacks awareness around this subject.

The Indian Dilemma

In a country where homes are often passed down through generations, the durability of building materials should be paramount. However, the focus tends to be on immediate cost savings rather than the lifetime value of stronger, more resilient marble.

Homeowners often do not realize that the extra few millimetres in thickness can significantly enhance the structural integrity of the stone, ensuring it withstands wear and tear over decades.

The thicker slabs offer greater resistance to cracking, chipping, and other forms of damage that naturally occur over time.

Additionally, in regions prone to temperature fluctuations, heavier slabs provide better thermal insulation and are more resilient to expansion and contraction, which is crucial in a climate as diverse as India’s. Yet, due to the lack of industry-wide awareness campaigns and insufficient guidance from contractors, many continue to make decisions based on outdated norms. This gap in knowledge leaves Indian consumers at a disadvantage, often settling for a product that may not serve their long-term needs.

As India continues its march toward becoming a global economic powerhouse, embracing international standards in construction materials, like the 20 mm + Pre-polished marble, will not only enhance the quality of homes but also help in building a future where durability and value come first.

Companies bringing the change

With only two companies in India currently leading the way in delivering the global standard of 20 mm marble—StoneX India with presence in Delhi and Kishangarh— marble industry still has a lot of ground to cover.

Now is the time for India to embrace the importance of 20 mm marble, not only for its superior durability but for the lasting elegance it brings to our architectural landscape.

The time for change is long overdue.

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”