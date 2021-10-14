5 advantages of using a personal loan to renovate your house

Nowadays, it is quite common to give your home a complete makeover during festive seasons. You too can do the same by getting a home improvement loan, a personal loan created for this purpose, and use it for house renovation.

Manage all your major and minor financial requirements like remodelling your kitchen, adding to the constructed area, painting your house, redoing the decor, and much more using this tailored personal loan for salaried employees. This collateral-free loan puts no limits on how you spend the money so that you can use it for home decoration or as a house repair loan.

You can also meet the personal loan eligibility benchmark with ease as a salaried applicant. You need not exhaust your hard-earned savings when you apply for the unsecured loan online and get approval within minutes. To know about the specific advantages of this house improvement loan, read on.

Avail ample finance conveniently and purchase major home appliances

Some popular lenders offer up to Rs. 25 lakh when you borrow a personal loan for home renovation. Use these substantial funds to buy electronics like the best AC, television, washing machine, and more. Since this loan comes without any need for collateral, you don’t need to pledge your assets to get the money in your bank account.

Get 5-minute approval and add some colour to your house

Painting your house both outside and in can refresh its look and feel like nothing else and create a festive ambience too. Now, you don’t have to delay booking a paint job as you can get this unsecured loan approved in just 5 minutes. Apply online for a personal loan with top lenders to enjoy this benefit. You can also download a personal loan app to use quickly and manage your loan account from your smartphone. However, make sure you meet all the eligibility parameters to ensure speedy approval.

Obtain cash within a day and manage immediate repairs

Water damage, septic system repairs, leaky roofs, and electrical issues can all cause havoc and cost quite a bit. Rather than compromising, you can get a home improvement loan to finance all this and more. Today, you can access funds from the loan in just 24 hours from the best lenders.

Choose flexible repayment terms and give your place a complete revamp

As a salaried borrower, you can avail of low personal loan interest rates when you meet all the eligibility criteria. While this helps you pay affordable EMIs, you can also choose a lengthy tenor to make repayment pocket-friendly. Usually, lenders offer up to 60 months to repay the loan, which gives you ample time to pay in instalments and become debt-free. Make sure to use the online EMI calculator for a personal loan to plan repayment.

Choose the Flexi facility and manage finances with ease

This unique facility offered by certain lenders makes repayment even more hassle-free. With it, you can borrow as much as you need for home improvement expenses and pay interest only on what you utilise. This helps you address costs as they occur. Moreover, you can prepay when you have surplus funds at no charge. In addition, you can choose to pay only the interest as your EMI during the first year of repayment. This helps you manage your finances better and reduce your monthly instalments substantially.

Now that you have a fair idea about the benefits of a home improvement loan, choose the one that suits your requirements. Opt for the Bajaj Finserv Home Renovation Loan for a hassle-free experience and get funds up to Rs. 25 lakh at attractive interest rates.

You can also enjoy the Flexi facility and instant online approval and get the cash in hand in just a day post-approval. Besides, you can choose a comfortable tenor of up to 5 years to repay conveniently. To get started, check your pre-approved offer to get a house renovation loan with just a single click. You can also download the Bajaj Finserv App to get the best loan offers.