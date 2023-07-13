In today’s lightning-fast digital world, where speed is everything, we expect instant access to services that are tailor-made for us. Whether it’s ordering food, booking a ride, or shopping online, we want it all at the speed of light. But how do businesses manage to keep up with these lightning-quick demands?

Enterprises work tirelessly to deploy new applications and infrastructure to meet customers’ dynamic preferences. Sometimes, with over 1000 applications in their portfolio, it becomes quite a complex task. With this increased complexity comes a big challenge for IT departments — ensuring that these applications perform flawlessly without any delay.

Tick-Tock: The Value of Every Second in Application Performance

In this age, application downtime for even a second can throw business off track. For businesses to thrive, every single second counts. Delays can lead to lost revenue, damage to a brand’s reputation, and worst of all, frustrated customers who might look for alternatives elsewhere.

To make matters more complicated, applications have undergone a transformation themselves. They have moved from traditional monolithic structures to more modern microservices architecture. They have shifted towards mobile applications and embraced the hybrid cloud. While these advancements have brought immense benefits, they have also brought new challenges in monitoring and ensuring top-notch performance.

Managing the performance of distributed systems, dealing with diverse technologies, and maintaining control has become quite a task, requiring multiple skills. Traditional Application Performance Management (APM) solutions, which were once the go-to for monitoring, are struggling to keep up with the demands of this digital age. The sheer complexity and distributed nature of modern applications make it difficult for these solutions to pinpoint issues and ensure smooth operations.

Observability: The Magic Wand for Perfect Application Performance

Enter the concept of observability! It’s like having a perpetual, unblinking eye on the system to monitor and understand every nook and cranny of your applications. Observability takes monitoring a step further by providing real-time visibility into the entire application ecosystem. It helps businesses quickly identify and fix problems before they snowball into major crises.

Think of it this way: if your favorite UPI payment system faces downtime, a traditional APM tool would simply tell you that it’s down. But in today’s complex world, that’s not enough! With observability, you can track down the exact line of code causing the issue and fix it in a flash. That’s the power of real-time insights!

And this is where IBM Instana comes into the picture. It’s an automated enterprise observability platform that constantly keeps an eye on your applications. It uses AI and machine learning to provide granular visibility into every aspect of your application’s performance.

Instana is the only observability solution that collects and stores traces for 100% of application requests while collecting metrics every second. It stands out from the competition because of its no sampling approach. This means that Instana’s metric data is streamed with 1-second granularity and captures every single request— no sampling or partial traces!

IBM Instana takes the guesswork out of monitoring. It automatically detects anomalies, identifies the root cause of issues, and alerts the right team to take immediate action. Instead of having different teams use multiple tools to understand performance issues and making root cause analysis, which can be challenging and time consuming, Instana does the heavy lifting for you!

In a nutshell, in today’s fast-paced digital landscape, every second counts when it comes to monitoring applications. IBM Instana’s one-second granularity gives you the power to catch issues before they become disasters. So, next time you’re enjoying a seamless online experience, remember that behind the scenes, IBM Instana is working tirelessly to ensure that every second is optimized for your satisfaction and keeping your applications running smoothly.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”